Superintendent Brian Dietz is leaving the district after eight years with Centennial Schools.
Although the district hadn’t shared any official communication about Dietz departure, the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District’s (ISD 113) website confirmed that the school board selected Dietz as its new superintendent and has entered into contract negotiations.
Prior to his position as superintendent of Centennial Schools, Dietz served as the superintendent of Waseca Public Schools and the superintendent of Helendale, California, Public Schools. He also held positions as a middle school principal, high school vice principal and language arts/reading teacher in California.
School Board Member Tom Knisely wrote on social media, “I want to take a moment to thank Superintendent Brian Dietz for his years of outstanding service to Centennial Schools. The school district is now in a much stronger position, thanks to his leadership. Sadly for us, he has taken a position as superintendent of another district that allows him to be closer to family. Brian will be missed.”
Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay said, “Brian Dietz has done a great job as the superintendent for Centennial Schools. I am so grateful for his leadership and wish him and his family the very best. Brian was a wonderful partner to work with, and his personality demonstrates the importance of a strong school-community connection.”
— Shannon Granholm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.