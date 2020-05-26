Summer Kids Club C.A.M.P. given green light

June 1, 50 or so Kids Club employees who were laid previously off will be able to return to work.
The Centennial School District has been given the OK to proceed with summer programming as long as it adheres to the recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We were waiting and waiting ... Every time the governor spoke, we were wondering if he would say something (about summer programs),” said Community Education Director Cori Sendle. “In community ed we offer fun camps and programs, but this is something that our families need. They need this care to be able to go to work and know that their kids are cared for.”
Kids Club Coordinator Molly Nelson added, “Staff were disappointed when they were laid off. We are excited to have families back again and get back to that sense of normalcy. We have a lot of families that are excited to have us back, knowing that there is going to be familiar faces and that their kids are going to be safe and cared for.”
Summer Kids Club C.A.M.P. will run June 8 through Aug. 21 at all five elementary schools for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade. When parents drop off their children, they will not be allowed to enter the building. Instead, children will be greeted at the door by staff, who will ask them questions and take their temperature if needed. (Staff will also be screened each day.)
In addition to a lot of handwashing, one change parents can expect this year is that instead of being in large groups of around 30 children with multiple staff, children will spend their day with a group of nine children and one staff member.
“These small groups will be a special opportunity for kids to come together to build a mini summer family. We envision strong bonds to be created between kids and staff,” Sendle explained.
Each group will decide how it wants to spend the summer. A lot of focus will be placed on spending time outdoors. “Spending time outdoors is crucial during Minnesota summers; kids will be creating scavenger hunts or enjoying read-alouds under a shady tree,” Sendle said.
It is important to note that the district will continue to serve breakfast and lunch through June 30. Sendle said she is not sure what will happen after that.
“Kids Club Staff are eager to return and excited to rekindle their relationships with kids and welcome them to an amazing summer program,” Sendle said. “After weeks of an entire community staying home, Kids Club is excited to now be bringing kids back to school, back to old friendships, discovering new adventures and just having plain, old fun.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
