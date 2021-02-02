CENTERVILLE — After protesters demonstrated outside the Hugo home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll on last August, the city of Hugo adopted an ordinance on Sept. 8 setting down ground rules for what is known as “targeted picketing” in residential neighborhoods.
The Centerville City Council recently discussed what a similar ordinance might look like in its own city during a workshop session.
The topic was brought up at a council workshop a few months ago, following the events in Hugo, City Administrator/Engineer Mark Statz said at the Jan. 27 workshop. Because the protesters intimidated the individual and neighbors in a quiet residential neighborhood, the city of Hugo, as well as other communities, looked into enacting an ordinance, he said.
There is a difference between picketing along Main Street and picketing in front of individual houses in a residential neighborhood — making it difficult for a person or neighbors to come and go, Statz said. Neighbors said they felt unsafe coming and going from their own houses. “Our city to the east told a compelling story of the difficulties with the protest.”
If the city were to adopt some sort of targeted picketing ordinance, that ordinance should be used as a “last resort,” City Attorney Kurt Glaser emphasized. The use of this ordinance may have the appearance of suppressing lawful speech, and the risk of improper enforcement can be costly, he said.
Glaser cited the case of the State v. Castellano from 1993, where the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed the concept of a city ordinance against targeted picketing being constitutional. That decision stemmed from a 1991 protest by some 20 people picketing in front of the White Bear Lake home of Thomas Webber, executive director of Planned Parenthood. Leo Castellano, for whom the suit was named, was arrested at the scene for refusing to leave.
The structure of Hugo's ordinance has three principal parts, two of which are already in state statute, Glaser said. The first two deal with targeted marching, standing or
patrolling directed at a residential structure; the second deals with access to that residential structure by the residents and the third part deals with consent from the occupants for protesters to be there.
“The first two parts are already on the books, but the third part is not,” he said. “If Hugo's ordinance had been in place, the Kroll family could have stated that permission was not given to be there.”
“If our police encounter the same situation that Hugo police encountered, our officers are trained to ticket as a last resort,” Glaser said. “At the first resort, they help people express themselves – it's better to make friends and talk to the crowd. That's the first thing officers do, and a barricade is the last thing to do.”
When the dust settles, it will all come down to whether the homeowner in front of whose residence the protest took place gave permission for the crowd to be there. That third rule would give residents themselves a higher protection when the speeches started to become intimidating by giving the homeowner the right to say, “I didn't give you permission to be outside my home.
The city might want this ordinance as an extra tool in its chest, but it shouldn't be the first tool used, Glaser reminded council.
By adopting an ordinance similar to that of Hugo, Centerville would face both merits and risks associated with it. If the city uses the ordinance unlawfully, the gatherers can sue, Glaser said. So could the property owner. If the city uses the ordinance to enforce and deny speech, that automatically brings fall out, he said.
“We, by no means, want to limit anyone's speech,” Mayor D. Love said. “But the fictitious single mom seeing people with rifles outside her door making things extremely uncomfortable in her neighborhood . . . is one of those times that . . . when the situation gets to the point when we absolutely need (the ordinance), it is good to have it,” he said.
The council will discuss the issue further Feb. 10 and/or Feb. 24 when the actual ordinance comes before it inviting action.
In the Castellano case, the Supreme Court said the White Bear Lake targeted picketing ordinance was constitutional, Glaser said. “Some will say the ordinance inhibits civil liberties and freedom of expression. That's a good discussion for elected officials to have.”
