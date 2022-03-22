The Council of Metropolitan Area Leagues of Women Voters (CMAL) recently released an 111-page report that dives into how transparent county governments are in the seven-county metro area. Although there are some similarities, there are certainly differences in how things are done from county to county, the report concludes.
In 2020, CMAL voted to conduct a study that would focus on the visibility, accountability, civic engagement and intergovernmental relations of the seven counties (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington). The study will assist CMAL’s member leagues in adopting a position on metro-area county governments. CMAL last evaluated the transparency of metro-area counties in 1975.
The study committee followed a two-part strategy. The first part consisted of reliance on county websites to develop answers to a list of questions concerning the visibility, accountability, civic engagement and intergovernmental relations of county government. The second part consisted of interviews with county officials and/or staff to answer the questions that could not be answered by consulting the county websites. Committee members with direct, personal knowledge also contributed information.
“This specific study was to look at how the seven county governments were doing with respect to accountability, transparency and visibility. We just wanted to see how they were doing, kind of a checkup,” explained CMAL Chair Karen Schaffer.
“The last time our organization looked at county government in the metro area was 1975 … that was one reason that our current membership was interested in looking at it, because nobody had been looking at that particular question for many years.”
According to the study report, it appears that during the intervening 46 years, the seven metro-area counties have each made substantial progress toward increasing their transparency and accountability. For example, all seven maintain robust websites and provide other online opportunities for the public to follow the activities of county government and provide input.
“The differences between counties and how they operate with — or without — community member involvement in local government is stark. There are similarities, but also key differences in how each county encourages transparency,” the report reads in part.
“(The study) shows that the counties, while they of course have a lot of similarities because they are counties and they operate under state law, there’s certainly some varying local philosophies,” Schaffer said.
Anoka County
Wes Volkenant was one of three researchers to compile information for Anoka County.
“The county government level, with perhaps the key exception of having to pay our property taxes, is a bit of a hidden part of our societal government structure. I think we all have a general sense of what our Legislature is engaged in. I think a lot of people are probably much more familiar with their cities than they are with their counties … It’s a little more visible and a little more direct,” Volkenant explained. “County government is that in-between layer. I don’t know that people necessarily recognize that it’s their county government level where (a lot) is being processed and administered.”
Anoka County is perhaps one of the outliers of the study, when compared to the other six counties. Per study findings, it is the only county that has not adopted an official code of ethics. It is the only county that disallows public comment at county board and workshop meetings. And it is the only county that does not involve the public in the budget planning process, the development of policy initiatives or in determining the road and bridges strategies, the report concludes.
Volkenant found it interesting that many of the advisory boards and committees in Anoka County are made up of county commissioners, whereas other counties, like Ramsey, appoint citizens to those boards. “In Anoka County, all of the work is done behind the scenes, out of the sight of the public,” he said. He was also surprised that you couldn’t find the names of who serves on each committee and how long their term runs.
One thing that “shocked” Volkenant was that six of the seven counties, including Anoka County, do not publish county commissioners’ salaries on their website.
Volkenant thinks the county should consider adopting a code of ethics and recording more meetings.
“I feel passionate about this whole idea of trying to make our county more accessible, better communication to our residents, certainly more transparent,” he said. “I think our county board members feel like they are being very transparent, but there are different degrees of transparency and I feel that there is more that could be done to make what the county government is doing available, very timely and more fully than what is actually happening right now.”
Anoka County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah, a former Anoka County Commissioner, said there are several findings in the tables of the study that are not accurate, need clarification or need to be adjusted/corrected. “I think because they had different people that were interviewing different counties rather than that consistency, it seemed almost like the questions, even though they were intended to be the same, really were just a little different. And that results in a different response because it leaves a lot of room for interpretation.”
For example, one of the tables evaluates engagement of the public in the planning process. The table indicates that Anoka County is the only county where the public is not involved in the budget planning process and that budget planning documents are not available to the public on the website. Sivarajah explained that when she looked at what the other counties do, Anoka County does all of those same things, yet it was given a “no.”
“We have all these sorts of things in making sure that the public is engaged and involved in the process, but if you ask me, ‘Are they involved in the budget planning process?’ Well, no, the county commissioners are elected to do that, so I think that maybe the interpretation of the question and what they were looking for was a little different based on how it was asked,” she said.
One of the findings Sivarajah said she was really frustrated about was the table on county work sessions and briefings. The table indicates that Anoka County only posts “most” of its work sessions or workshops on the website, whereas all the other counties post all.
“100% of them are, because by state statute we have to post the meeting because that’s a requirement, that’s part of open meeting law, so for this group to say most of them are, I’m not sure where they came up with that,” Sivarajah said. “We may not always have the agenda, sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t, but for work sessions, the fact that the meeting is taking place, that is absolutely 100% of the time posted.”
She said the code of ethics finding is a bit misleading too. When county commissioners are elected, Sivarajah leads them through an orientation, which includes information from the General Ethics Guide for Counties published by the Association of Minnesota Counties. When it comes to a code of ethics, the board relies on state statute, Sivarajah said.
“What I find interesting is that a lot of the other counties have indicated that yes, they have a code of ethics,” she said. “But if you actually take the time to look at it, in many cases it’s essentially listing the state statutes that they have to follow. So, I think that that is also just a little misleading.”
As for Anoka County being one of two counties that don’t allow public comment during regular meetings, Sivarajah explained that there is plenty of opportunity for public comment at the committee level, before topics reach the county board.
“Anoka County actually is set up very differently than other metro area counties as far as our structure goes. We have a committee structure where a subset of the county board serves on that committee, so they can become kind of the subject matter experts in that area … That’s where all of the discussion takes place,” Sivarajah explained. At the beginning of each committee meeting, the public is invited to comment.
Ultimately, it’s up to the county board as to whether it will make any changes as a result of CMAL’s report. “They are always happy to take input and evaluate that and make decisions from there. I can’t say yes, they are going to adopt them. I can’t say no they are not going to adopt them, but I think that they certainly will take things under consideration and really evaluate what they think makes the most sense,” Sivarajah said.
Now what?
The 19 metro-area chapters of the League of Women Voters are now meeting to review the study and decide/vote on a collective position it would like to see CMAL adopt.
“When we do a study and then take a vote on a position, then that creates an opportunity for our members to engage in advocacy. It’s a platform for advocacy, meaning public speaking, lobbying, seeking change where it’s warranted,” Schaffer explained. “If there is a particular position that we take, people can use that, saying, ‘The LWV has a specific position and we don’t think you live up to it.’”
CMAL will meet in May to decide its final position. To see the full report, visit https://my.lwv.org/minnesota/anoka-blaine-coon-rapids-area.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.