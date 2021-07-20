Students encourage others to speak up

Centennial Students for Change (CSC) continues to encourage the school district and the community to do better and hold people accountable for their words and actions.
CSC was organized last summer and has now held two marches in Circle Pines to amplify student voices, specifically students of color, and to encourage change.
“I’m really proud of the work they do. This is really their part-time job, nearly a full-time job over the past year,” said Heather Berg-Patel, a member of Centennial Community Advocates for Racial Equity in our Schools (CARES), which is independent of the school district.
“They have met with school administrators, people in the community, police officers, mayors, legislators … They have done a lot of work. This is a very small part of what they do, and they are quite passionate about it.”
Even though the march didn’t draw quite the same large crowd it did last summer, student organizers did not let that stop them from sharing what was on their minds and reminding people that “racism is not a trend.”
“We want to make sure we continue to keep having this conversation,” Berg-Patel said. “I know it is no longer cool, or a trend, to talk about racism … We want to help these kids have a good experience and feel safe in their school.”
Berg-Patel’s daughter Amara is a senior at Centennial High School and one of the main founders/organizers of CSC. “We were here (Our Saviors Lutheran Church) in this parking lot one year ago,” Amara said. “A lot has changed, but a lot still hasn’t, so I think that’s a big reason for us all being here,” she explained. “Our school board has continuously pushed off any effort to start talking about equity, equality and supporting students of color.”
She added, “I think it is really important for all of us to listen to what they have to say, because the school board is making decisions and our community is making decisions, but without asking any of them, which is really unfortunate.”
Amara said that as a mixed person, she has had to deal with her fair share of bullying in school. “You get called a terrorist so many times that it doesn’t really hurt anymore,” she said.
Amara said she wants to be there for students who might be experiencing similar occurrences. “I want to be that person for someone, even if it is just one person, to help them out of that self-hatred is really important.”
CHS senior Darien Johnson said, “Centennial is doing more, but they haven’t done enough. I think that change has to keep going … You all heard what happened to Elaina Yang. That was the tip of the iceberg. They (the district) pretend like they are doing stuff, but really they are shoving it behind a curtain and not bringing awareness to this.” (CHS student Elaina Yang received anti-Asian text messages from other CHS students earlier this year.)
Johnson encouraged everyone to listen to the people around them and not be so quick to jump into defense mode. “Try to be aware, try to listen to the people around you and not just defend yourself. A lot of times what happens is people think we are coming at them for being racist and we are really just trying to bring awareness to the whole issue.”
2021 CHS grad Elizabeth Timothy also expressed frustration with the district. “To be honest, I didn’t really want to be here. I didn’t want to come and give another speech. Not because I don’t care, but it’s because I’m tired of speaking out and screaming to people who are not listening,” she said. “I can scream out, I can beg, I can cry, but nothing is going to make a difference to a school and to a district that doesn’t care. There should be no reason why me and other people of color should have to come together to put together a protest to combat racism.”
She added, “The people of color at our school are so tired of not just Centennial, but our community’s sucky excuses. Why is it that me and the other kids in this community have to take the positions of adults and handle what adults should be handling? Why is it that I have to constantly explain and relive my trauma so that people understand what type of hell I have had to experience at the school? Why do I have to prove to people in this community that what is going on in the inside of the school is real, and it happens not just to me but to many others?”
When contacted by Press following the march, the district declined to issue a statement.
Berg-Patel invited community members to sign a change.org petition to add “diversity, equity and inclusion” to the next school board meeting agenda (Aug. 23). “We need to get equity back on the agenda …. They have made the choice to not make any references to equity. They won’t even let us talk about it. Public forum has not allowed us to speak because it is not on the agenda.”
As of press deadline, the petition had over 240 signatures on it. Centennial Schools sent out an equity survey to gather public feedback on the topic back in June. In a follow-up interview, Krista Bergert, the district’s director of public information and community outreach, said the survey results are being compiled and will be reviewed at a future school board meeting.
Berg-Patel also wanted to let the public know about two positions within the school district that she said will be very important to this work. An equity and inclusion coordinator, a position the district is currently hiring for, and the superintendent position. (Former Superintendent Brian Dietz resigned earlier this month after accepting the superintendent position in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District.) A special school board meeting to introduce the interim superintendent is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. The board will also meet Thursday, July 22 to approve the interim superintendent’s contract.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
