Student council looks to impact community

The Centennial High School Student Council hopes it can collect between 2,000 and 3,000 articles of winter clothing by Dec. 10.
The student council started planning for its annual winter gear drive in early November.
“Our mission is to impact our community, and this is the perfect way to do that,” explained student council Vice President Ethan Dietz.
Student Council President Peter Mundale added, “The community gives a lot to our district and school, and there is not always a chance for school to give back (to the community) as a thank you. Helping out our community, showing our mission of giving back to the community that gives to us so much, that also builds a sense of community.”
In the past, the student council has partnered with organizations such as the Slipka Foundation for the drive, but this year the 45 students are doing it on their own.
Through Dec. 10, the student council will collect new or gently used warm winter items such as coats, scarves, gloves, mittens, boots, snowpant,s etc.
This Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., student council members will be at both the middle school and (west) high school main entrances to collect items and place them in donation bins.
From 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, the student council will host an open house.
“People from the public can come on in and they can look through all of the gear that we have collected and take what they need,” Mundale explained.
For the first time last year, the council tried the open house portion of the drive and it went so well, they wanted to try it again. “It was really nice to see people come in and be very excited that we were doing that,” Mundale said.
Tyson Poppleton, high school student council advisor, said, “The Centennial High School Student Council’s coat drive is a great way for students to connect to and to engage with the community and give back. The students held a very successful drive last winter, thanks to our communities, and are working hard to support those in need again this year.”
As a part of the student council’s mission to impact the community, the students also hosted a blood drive last month. Students and staff donated 190 units of blood, which could potentially save up to 570 lives. Krista Bergert, director of public information and community outreach, said Centennial High School is the largest single-day blood drive that Memorial Blood Center conducts each year.
