LEXINGTON — A street improvement project will be underway on Dunlap Avenue between Restwood Road and Flowerfield Road this summer
A recent public hearing allowed citizens to comment on the upcoming restoration project. Several residents of the area spoke about their concerns, specifically about the longevity of the repairs and the wear and tear from heavy vehicles traveling down the street.
An assessment by MSA Professional Services found that the roadway has cracks, patching and potholes that indicate structural pavement distress. The damage is becoming more pronounced as the roadway ages, but it is not in such bad condition that total reconstruction is needed. MSA recommends patching a few areas around sanitary manholes and catch basins before milling the roadway 1.5 inches and paving with a bituminous surface.
The total project cost is estimated at $115,000. Property owners who will benefit from the project are responsible for paying 30 percent of that cost, while the city is responsible for the rest. The improvements will cost a little less than $14 per foot on average; the owner of an 80-foot lot would be responsible for $1,100 in assessments.
The city will see specific plans for the project and set a bid date at its upcoming meeting. The project is expected to be completed over the summer.
The Lexington City Council will next meet 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Lexington City Hall.
