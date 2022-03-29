Strategic plan: ‘Making this vision and this roadmap come to life’

After a nearly six-month process, the district is now ready to begin implementation of its strategic plan.
“(This) is the culmination of a lot discussion, work, from classroom to board room,” Superintendent Jeff Holmberg said. School Board Chair Suzy Guthmueller added, “A lot of hard work, a lot of meetings, a lot of nights went into this.”
At the end of September, the school board directed district staff to update its strategic plan, which was last implemented in 2016. The plan identifies a mission, vision and strategic directions/goals.
“This has been a process that has had approximately 18 meetings, stakeholder feedback, focus groups … We have continued to get feedback from our constituents, staff, students, families, about the experiences we want to keep in Centennial Schools and the experiences we want to bring to Centennial Schools,” Holmberg explained. “This sets the vision, the pathway.”
According to the strategic plan, the district’s mission is, “By providing high-quality educational opportunities, emotional support and social development, Centennial School District prepares learners for excellence in the future.”
Its vision is, “Centennial School District is a welcoming environment where all students, staff and families belong and will: provide innovative, personalized, rigorous, and relevant educational opportunities for each student; build and strengthen relationships including partnerships with the community to offer educational programs and opportunities for all.”
“I think it is really important that we recognize that for people to belong, they need to be welcomed no matter where they are from and no matter where they are as people,” School Board Member Kathryn Timm explained. “In addition, for people to belong, they need to be included. That means inclusive staff, inclusive student groups and organizations and curriculum.
“I think that’s really important as we move forward out of the pandemic, out of the difficult conversations that we have had to have in the last two years, that we focus on our goal of making sure that we all belong,” she noted.
Timm thanked everyone for their hard work on the strategic plan, but said, “We are not done.”
Guthmueller added, “A strategic plan is great, but the implementation is the most important.
We have a lot of work to do to try to make sure that this strategic plan is implemented well and that everyone in the district feels connected … There is a lot of pieces in this strategic plan and the implementation will start immediately. We can get to work and start to hopefully make a change and make a difference.”
The strategic plan includes three core values, which include “Connecting,” “Achieving,” and “Preparing,” as well as five strategic directions. To learn more about the district’s strategic plan, visit www.isd12.org/about-us/strategic-plan/2021-2022-strategic-plan/centennial-district-strategic-roadmap.
