Although there will not be a State Fair this year, local vendors are trying to stay positive and come back bigger and better for 2021.
Pitchfork Sausage
This year would have marked the eighth year Lino Lakes residents Brendan and Melissa Szala have brought Pitchfork Sausage to the fair. When they first heard the news that the big get-together would not happen this year, they were relieved.
“We feel that the State Fair is doing a tremendous job of being socially responsible. We don’t know what is going to happen with this virus; day to day, everything changes. Things that were a fact a week ago are not a fact anymore,” Melissa said. “All we want is everybody to thrive, be safe, be happy and healthy. In our current environment we can’t ensure everyone’s safety, and that is a huge concern.”
Brendan added that if the fair did go on as planned, many people would not be able to attend. “That is something that the fair is based on, being accessible for everybody,” he said. “You have the elderly and immune-compromised individuals that wouldn’t have been able to be at the fair.”
As a fair vendor, Melissa says they have become adept at being able to predict turnout based on the weather. COVID-19 is a different story.
“We weathered a huge storm in 2013 with the State Fair. That year it was incredibly hot, people didn’t come ... We can look at the weather at an event and come pretty close to telling you if it is going to be a phenomenal weekend or if it doesn’t look good,” Melissa said. “We know how to weather the weather storm, but now we are weathering a pandemic storm, which is something that nobody can forecast.”
Brendan and Melissa are thankful that they don’t have any loans taken out for their business and that Brendan is still working his day job in corrections with Hennepin County. “We are able to weather the storm, but there are a lot of our friends who may not be able to, and that is scary,” she said.
Brendan explained that many vendors would have had several events by now to help them to fund their operating costs. Brand new trailers can run anywhere from $150,000 to $350,000, he said. At the end of each season, many vendors also need to have work done to their equipment.
On a positive note, the Szalas are looking forward to actually having a summer.
“Our kids are going to spend a lot more time at the lake and spend a lot more time with mom and dad having experiences that we have not had before,” Melissa said. “All our kids have known is mom and dad at the fair, because that is what we have done our entire lives. A year without a fair is going to be very different.”
At this point, they are not too sure if they will bring Pitchfork Sausage to other events this summer. “We are weighing our options. We have a very high cost of product, and in order for us to open up at all is a huge investment. With today’s climate, we can’t take a loss.”
As for 2021, Pitchfork Sausage has a lot of “fun and exciting” changes in the works. “I have spent the last few months trying to figure out how we can come out of this ahead and be stronger, because this is a storm that no business owner could ever anticipate weathering,” Melissa said.
Corn Roast
2020 would have marked the 35th year that White Bear Township resident Brad Ribar has owned and operated the Corn Roast stand at the State Fair.
When Ribar heard the news of the cancellation, he was not surprised.
“It was no surprise whatsoever, I totally expected it. I had already been in contact with the farmer about not planting corn,” he said. “I am not happy about not having a fair, but I totally understand the reason behind it and agree with it. I am very at peace with their decision.”
Ribar said he is thankful with how early the fair board made the call. “I appreciate the fair making the decision as early as they did, because there are so many pieces that start going into place now, ordering the products. We would have had to put the crops in the ground by this week,” he explained. “It is easier to deal with knowing that it is not happening, rather than the unknown.”
One-hundred percent of Ribar’s income is the fair industry. “It will be a year of being retired,” he said.
Typically, the Corn Roast stand visits about 25 events throughout the summer. Although some of them have yet to cancel, Ribar is fairly sure they will be canceled soon. “We are still waiting to hear about the Iowa and Wisconsin state fairs. Some county fairs are still trying to pull it off, but I don’t really see how it is going to materialize.”
Ribar said he might actually get to get out on the lake this summer.
“We hope this is cleared up by next summer; if so, it will be the biggest year we have ever had.”
