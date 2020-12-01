LINO LAKES — Quad area residents who find themselves in need of a COVID-19 test may soon have another option nearby.
Community Development Director Michael Grochala explained that the city has been approached by both the Y as well as the state on a proposal to utilize the vacant YMCA building as a COVID-19 testing site. He said the state would like to lease the property through February 2021, with a possible extension into early summer. The state anticipates the facility would administer about 500-800 tests a day.
The Lino Y announced it would not reopen its fitness and well-being center in July and has been going through the “reimagine” process with LES Architects and a steering committee to ultimately recommend programming and operating models. The current executive order in place by Gov. Tim Walz also limits what activities can go on at that facility currently.
Grochala explained that if the City Council was in agreement, it would offer consent to the project as long as certain conditions were met including: 1) agreement that the existing deed restrictions continue to be in effect and 2) during the term of the lease the city is allowed access to the building for purposes of completing the consultant analysis.
The city is in the process of hiring a consultant to do its own “reimagine” process. “We are closing in,” Grochala said. “We have selected our preferred consultant and are working through a proposal now.
“We will bring an agreement back for council consideration soon. We would like to have them on board before Christmas,” he said.
Council Member Tony Cavegn asked if the lease revenue would go to the city or the Y. Grochala said the lease revenue would go to the Y because it is still responsible for paying utilities and other bills for the site.
Council Member Dale Stoesz said he would support the idea as long as the council has an opportunity to review the proposal further once more details are solidified. “As a concept, I think it is a good idea. That building is unused and that would be a good utilization of it,” he said.
Mayor Rob Rafferty agreed. “That building has been sitting vacant for the better part of almost a year now … That’s a long time,” he said. "Getting those systems up and running and getting them going is a positive thing for the city as well as the YMCA.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
