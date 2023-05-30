Stakeholder survey: School district receives positive feedback

The Centennial School District invited students, families and staff to participate in a survey. Approximately 90% of parents said they are satisfied with their student’s educational experience.

Students, families and staff have now weighed in on how they think the district is doing in terms of the daily student experience and achieving its goals outlined in the strategic plan. 

More than 4,000 people took the survey: 1,220 students in grades 3-5; 2,118 students in grades 6-12; members of 675 families; and 299 staff members all took the time to fill out the survey. Director of Technology Mike Christensen said the district plans to brainstorm how it can reach more families and get a higher participation rate for next year’s survey. 

