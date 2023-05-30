Stakeholder survey: School district receives positive feedback

Students, families and staff have now weighed in on how they think the district is doing in terms of the daily student experience and achieving its goals outlined in the strategic plan.
More than 4,000 people took the survey: 1,220 students in grades 3-5; 2,118 students in grades 6-12; members of 675 families; and 299 staff members all took the time to fill out the survey. Director of Technology Mike Christensen said the district plans to brainstorm how it can reach more families and get a higher participation rate for next year’s survey.
Although the survey dates back to 2013, this was the first survey the district has sent out since COVID-19.
“The results will be used to celebrate what we are doing well and develop action steps for continued improvement into the next year,” Christensen explained.
Superintendent Jeff Holmberg added, “It gives us a nice snapshot to be able to identify themes but also look at if there are some different things we should be looking at or asking in the future.”
Of the 675 families that completed the survey, most have a student enrolled at the middle school (37.9%) or the high school (36.3%), followed by Rice Lake Elementary (16.1%) and Blue Heron Elementary (14.1%).
Some highlights of the survey:
• 82% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that their student looks forward to going to school.
• 89% feel that their family’s culture is respected.
• 88% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that their student is appropriately challenged academically.
• 83% “strongly agree” or “agree” that their child knows at least one adult at the school with whom they can share success and concerns.
• 87% of respondents feel that teachers are available and provide assistance to their student when needed.
Of the 1,220 students in grades 3-5 who took the survey, most attend Blue Heron Elementary (29.4%), followed by Rice Lake Elementary (25.7%) and Golden Lake Elementary (16.8%): 37.4% were in fifth grade, 33.9% in fourth grade and 28.7% in third grade.
Some highlights of the 3-5 survey included:
• 95% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” to feeling safe at school.
• 81% said they like being at school, while 19% said they didn’t.
• 97% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that their teacher teaches in a way that helps them learn.
• 95% “strongly agree” or “agree” that their culture is respected by other students.
Of the 2,118 students who took the survey in grades 6-12, 58.9% of students attend the high school and 41.1% attend the middle school. Nearly 20% of the students who completed the survey were in ninth grade, followed by 17.8% in 10th grade and 16.5% in eighth grade.
Some highlights of the grade 6-12 survey included:
• 85% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” to feeling safe at school.
• 55% said they like being at school, while 45% said they didn’t.
• 86% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that their teacher teaches in a way that helps them learn.
• 92% “strongly agree” or “agree” that their culture is respected by other students.
One area the district wants to dive further into is the question about whether students like attending school.
“There is an opportunity there to get groups of students together, share the survey results with them and find out what’s going well, what things could be improved so we understand the nature of where they are coming from,” Holmberg said.
One area the superintendent was particularly pleased with was the fact that students feel connected to the adults in the buildings. “That’s important. You want kids and staff to have a strong connection because that is key to learning; you can’t learn if you don’t have that connection,” he said.
Of the 299 staff members who took the survey, 67 work at the middle school, 66 work at the high school, 30 work at Blue Heron Elementary, 26 work at Centerville Elementary and 25 work at Rice Lake Elementary.
Some of the highlights of the staff survey included:
• 86% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that their direct supervisor or building principal is visible and accessible.
• 90% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that their direct supervisor or building principal listens and follows up on their concerns.
• 88% said they are proud to be associated with Centennial Schools.
• 90% said they regularly use data to make informed decisions and improve their practice and student learning.
Director of Public Information and Community Outreach Krista Bergert explained that each of the surveys also included an open-ended question at the end. She said the district is currently going through those responses to identify key themes that will also be included in planning for the 2023-24 school year.
