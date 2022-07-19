Matt St. Martin is the new activities director for Centennial High School. He started his duties earlier this month.
“Matt comes to us with a lot of experience,” said Dan Melde, human resources director, in formally introducing St. Martin to the board prior to recommending a two-year contract last week.
St. Martin most recently served as associate activities director at White Bear Lake from August 2019 through early July of this year.
He started his administrative career as an assistant activities director at Benilde-St. Margaret’s from 2005 through 2011 while also teaching business classes. He was then activities director at Spring Lake Park, where he served from 2011 through 2018-19. He was named Section 5AA activities director of the year in 2018.
When asked what attracted him to the Centennial position, St. Martin said,
“Centennial is a destination school district. As a district, they are highly regarded for their academics, activities, arts and athletics. Being a part of a school community that highlights those respective student achievements is very special, and I am honored to be part of that in Centennial.”
St. Martin played soccer, hockey and golf in his own high school days at South St. Paul. He earned his degrees from Concordia (Moorhead), University of Minnesota and University of St. Thomas.
Asked about his first orders of business, St. Martin said he will be getting acquainted with head coaches, advisors and directors of various programs, to start building relationships that are crucial “to create positive and meaningful experiences for our students” through activities.
His first hires will be a head baseball coach, an administrative assistant, and an assistant swimming/diving coach.
Brian Jamros, activities director the past three years, left to take another position in South Dakota.
