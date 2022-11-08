St. Mark quilters use talents to raise funds for students in Tanzania

St. Mark Lutheran Church in Circle Pines will host a quilt raffle during its annual Bazaar, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

 Shannon Granholm | Press Publications

And so, the tradition continues. 

Members of the quilters group at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Circle Pines have put their talents to good use and will host a quilt raffle Saturday, Nov. 12. The raffle is now in its sixth year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.