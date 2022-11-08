St. Mark quilters use talents to raise funds for students in Tanzania

And so, the tradition continues.
Members of the quilters group at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Circle Pines have put their talents to good use and will host a quilt raffle Saturday, Nov. 12. The raffle is now in its sixth year.
It is all in an effort to raise funds to support St. Mark’s sister congregation in Iringa, Tanzania. It’s a partnership that dates back to the early 2000s.
Anita Pouchnik, a 40-year member of the church, said that the St. Paul Area Synod, which oversees the ministry, reached out to St. Mark’s almost 20 years ago to let them know about scholarship needs. In Tanzania, many of the students’ educations are only funded for the early years. Scholarships are needed so they can continue their education in junior and senior high.
Each year, the church aims to sponsor 10 students by providing scholarships, and commits to supporting each student for six years. Over the years, the church has tried various types of fundraisers, including dinners and bake sales, but when those weren’t raising enough funds anymore, they had to come up with a fresh idea.
Pouchnik, who has been a member of the church’s quilters group that has been around since the ’80s, suggested the quilters get involved. For each of the past six years, the quilters have put in countless hours to make a quilt for a raffle.
“It’s an important global mission. We always say we are St. Mark, but we are also part of Lexington and Circle Pines. We are part of Anoka County. We are part of Minnesota. We are part of the United States, and we are part of the world. So, we have to stretch out our arms,” Pouchnik explained.
Three quilters put well over 100 hours into this year’s quilt. The batik, all-cotton quilt, featuring a pattern known as “Radiant Suns,” exhibits vibrant colors. Pouchnik said the pattern is meant to represent the glorious sunrises and sunsets of Tanzania. Cheryl Collard, a 50-year member of the church, said the colors remind her of the villages of Tanzania.
The quilt measures 70 by 90 inches, which will fit a queen-size bed (with some extra to drape over the edges) or cover the top of a king-size mattress.
Raffle tickets for the quilt will be sold for $10 each. Tickets can be purchased online at stmarkcp.org ahead of time or at the Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12. The group hopes to sell at least 100 tickets in order to raise $1,000.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
