This will be the first Veterans Day in over a decade that Terry Dolney won’t fill the role of commander for the Sons of The American Legion (SAL) based out of American Legion Post 566 in Lino Lakes.
Dolney, a resident of Lino Lakes, joined SAL 15 years ago after his sister encouraged him to sign up. At the time, he explained the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) down the road from him was getting ready to close.
“We lived in the neighborhood and we were looking for something to do,” he explained.
Dolney is not a veteran himself, but is surrounded by them in his family. His grandfather, sister and brother-in-law all served in the military. He also has many nieces and nephews that have served in the military.
When he first joined SAL, he filled the role of adjutant for a few months. When the previous commander resigned, he took over and has held the rank ever since. Each year, SAL members conduct elections and members nominate who they want to fill what role.
Dolney is credited with steadily growing the local chapter’s membership for the past 15 years.
“It was a very small group … Now it is a large group, we have almost 100 members,” he explained.
Over the years, Dolney says he has enjoyed “doing stuff for the community.” In addition to the monthly meetings, SAL raises funds and donates to various community groups and causes, including local schools, Scouts and other military groups.
“We gift our personal time to raise money to turn around and give it to other organizations,” he said.
This year, when elections came up, Dolney was once again nominated for the commander role, but he decided it was time to step back.
“I chose to step down to let somebody else take over. I think I’ve done as much as I can do,” he said. “It was time to change hands.”
Dolney is not planning on leaving the organization anytime soon and remains an active member.
“Some of the other officers have been there with me since day one. We brought it up together and made it what it was,” he said.
Former Lino Lakes Mayor Jeff Reinert, the new SAL commander, is appreciative of all Dolney did. “I want to thank Terry for all his efforts to lead and help build our membership to almost 100 members,” Reinert said. “As the new commander for the Sons of The American Legion, I hope to follow in Terry’s footsteps and do as good of a job as he did.””
