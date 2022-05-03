LINO LAKES — Some residents feel charging a stormwater utility fee to all residents is not fair and equitable.
The establishment of a stormwater utility is not a new endeavor for the city. The city of Lino Lakes attempted to start up a stormwater utility in 2006 and again in 2010. In January 2021, the council authorized WSB to complete a stormwater utility feasibility report, which ultimately recommended the city establish a utility and charge quarterly fees.
In August 2021, the stormwater utility was officially established, after a public hearing was held and the second reading of the ordinance was approved by the City Council (Council Member Dale Stoesz was the only council member to vote against the ordinance.)
The purpose of the utility is to fund the operation and management of the city’s stormwater infrastructure. According to the city website, the city’s drainage system includes over 49 miles of storm pipe, 288 storm ponds and nearly 1,400 stormwater inlets and outlets.
The fee for single family residential (includes townhomes, rural residential and farmsteads) is $12 per quarter. The fee for multifamily residential, commercial, institutional and industrial properties is $175 per acre of impervious ($12 minimum per parcel) per quarter.
Fees began in Jan. 1, 2022. Residents who weren’t already served by municipal water and sewer received their utility bills late last week alerting to them to the new charge, and some chose to ask questions and share their discontent with the new charge during open mike at a council meeting. Those residents will be charged $48 for the entire year.
Resident Hildur Perez said she thinks the tax is unfair. “I’m opposed to this tax. It is unscrupulous.” She explained that does not live near any storm sewers and is not connected to city water.
“This actually angers me, because this is not right. To tax everyone in Lino Lakes, that is not right, that’s socialism,” she said. “We are not a socialist country, and you shouldn’t be putting socialism on us … It bothers me that this is being done like this.”
Resident Joe Hill said he agreed with Perez. “What you are doing is wrong,” he said. “We don’t have sewer and water, and as far as that $48 (is concerned), that is dead wrong.”
Resident Jeff Johnson said the “love letter” notifying him of a $48 bill caught him off guard. “Did somebody budget something wrong? How come all of a sudden we need to get $48 out of everybody?” he asked. “If I’m paying for everybody’s storm sewers that are in other parts of the city, what is going to happen later on down the line when they decide to put in sanitary sewer and water service to me? Are they going to tell everybody in the city, ‘Hey, Sunrise (Drive) needs water, everybody pay up’…? I could see us having to shoulder the whole thing.”
Resident Chris Milow said, “Equity and fair dealing when paying for storm sewer makes no sense to me, and you are looking at a master plumber in the state of Minnesota.” He added, “What I don’t understand is why representatives of the people that live in this city don’t look at that law and figure out the equitable way to have it paid for instead of just sending out a bill to the people who do not get the use of that service at all.”
Resident Ellen Gatchell said she just wanted to know why, why now. “All I am asking is why? Why have you sent this letter? Why now? I don’t get it,” she said.
Mayor Rob Rafferty thanked the residents for their time and said, “A lot of it has so much to do with the impaired waters that we have here in our community of Lino Lakes.” Rafferty encouraged the visiting residents to check out some materials on the stormwater utility in the back of the room, and encouraged them to get in touch with City Engineer Diane Hankee for further questions.
For more information about the city’s stormwater utility, visit https://linolakes.us/stormwater.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
Stormwater utility FAQs
Q. Why does Lino Lakes need a Storm Water Utility?
The Lino Lakes Storm Water Utility (SWU) will fund operations and maintenance (O&M) necessary to effectively manage Lino Lakes’ stormwater system. Both state and federal (NPDES) requirements related to stormwater continue to increase. This fund will help ensure requirements continue to be met and that the city stormwater management system continues to function as designed for water flow, flood protection and water quality.
Q. What is NPDES? And why do we have to do this?
The National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) is the enactment of the Clean Water Act. Phase II of the program applies to cities of over 10,000 persons. It is a federally mandated program with specific requirements that the city must meet. The permit contains limits on what you can discharge, monitoring and reporting requirements and other provisions to ensure that the discharge does not hurt water quality or people’s health. The cost of implementing this program locally is borne by the city.
Q. Why can’t we just pay it from general funds? The city’s general funds are under increased pressures for funding for a variety of essential services, including public safety, parks, road reconstruction, etc., just to name a few. There are not enough funds available to satisfy all the needs.
Q. How is the stormwater utility fund going to improve the community? Funds generated from this utility will be used to protect, restore and, in some cases, enhance stormwater quality within the city.
Q. Why is the stormwater utility (SWU) the “most fair and equitable” method? The SWU is based upon the principal of “users pay.” The more you discharge, the more you pay. In addition, all property types will pay, including tax-exempt properties. Since all types of properties contribute to the stormwater infrastructure, all types should pay. This will decrease the burden on homeowners, business and industrial uses, since the tax-exempt properties will be paying their share.
Q. Why should I pay if I don’t drain into a drainage system? The SWU covers the costs for mandated planning and permit tasks that affect every parcel in the city. It also pays for operation and maintenance of the stormwater management system that serves the public streets, which are necessary to access the parcels throughout the city. The fee does not cover the cost of an improvement that would benefit a specific property.
Q. Is the utility really necessary? Rainfall causes the need for an adequate drainage system. Infrastructure that serves the city and land uses, including rural, create volumes of runoff and associated pollutant loads that the city is required to mitigate. To address water quantity (flooding) and water quality issues, a utility or user charge is necessary to finance the cost of the programs.
To view the full FAQ document on the city’s website, visit linolakes.us and click on “Stormwater Utility” on the city's homepage. Then click on “Stormwater utility FAQs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.