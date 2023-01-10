Snowmobile club dedicates new trail to late Blacksmith Lounge owner

Members of the Washington County Star Trail Association, friends and members of the Reus family and fans of the Blacksmith Lounge came together Dec. 3 to dedicate a new snowmobile trail in memory of beloved business owner George Reus, who died in March 2022. 

HUGO — Snowmobilers in Washington County won’t soon forget the large impact that the late George Reus had on their community. This December, members of the Washington County Star Trail Association decided to honor his memory by dedicating a new section of trail just south and east of the Blacksmith Lounge, the bar and restaurant owned by Reus that became a hub for snowmobiles over the years. 

The new trail, on the south side of County Road 4, extends from Highway 61 to Elmcrest Avenue and connects to the Rice Creek Trail Association trail.

