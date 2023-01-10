Snowmobile club dedicates new trail to late Blacksmith Lounge owner

HUGO — Snowmobilers in Washington County won’t soon forget the large impact that the late George Reus had on their community. This December, members of the Washington County Star Trail Association decided to honor his memory by dedicating a new section of trail just south and east of the Blacksmith Lounge, the bar and restaurant owned by Reus that became a hub for snowmobiles over the years.
The new trail, on the south side of County Road 4, extends from Highway 61 to Elmcrest Avenue and connects to the Rice Creek Trail Association trail.
George’s daughters, Jennifer Ehlert and Georgie Gibbons, unveiled the sign that commemorates George’s contributions to the snowmobiling community in Hugo and Washington County.
Star Trail member Mike LeClaire said, “George has done a lot of nice things for the snowmobiling community over the years. When he passed, we wanted to do something that would be remembered, and show our appreciation for his generosity.”
Many snowmobilers remember how Reus went above and beyond to make the Blacksmith Lounge a welcoming place to the snowmobile community. He installed a parking lot camera so patrons could keep an eye on their sleds from inside, and installed hooks specifically meant to hold snowmobile helmets. Most importantly, he always kept the large parking lot clear and allowed trucks and trailers to use it as a park and ride location—one of few in Washington County.
Star Trail Association President John Udstuen remembers times when the parking lot was almost entirely filled with snowmobiles, trucks and trailers, but Reus always encouraged it.
“What kind of a business owner would do that?” Udstuen said. “Obviously, these snowmobilers make sure they’re having dinner there.”
The restaurant became an unofficial meeting place for members of the snowmobile club, as well as motorcyclists in the summer months. The restaurant has played host for many snowmobile shows over the years. In fact, it will host the first ever Hugo Knight Riders “BeaterCross” event on Jan. 28.
For many years, Reus was a sponsor of the Star Trail Alliance’s annual trail map. The Blacksmith Lounge is marked on the map with a large red circle and a #32, showing Reus’ sponsorship and marking it as a park and ride location.
“I want to give a special thank you to George Reus and family. We’re grateful for all they’ve done for the sport,” Udstuen said. “You get businesses that do things like that, and that’s just remarkable.”
The trail creation and commemorative signs were sponsored by the Washington County Star Trail Association, and trail maintenance is run entirely by volunteers. The association marks and maintains all snowmobile trails in Washington County.
