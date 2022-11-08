The number of small-game hunters in Minnesota continues to decline along a long-term trendline. The number of small-game licenses sold in 2021 was 233,901, down 4% from the previous year and 7% below the 10-year average.

Hunters who did pursue waterfowl, grouse and pheasants had success rates similar to the 10-year averages, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ hunter mail survey.

