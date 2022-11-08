The number of small-game hunters in Minnesota continues to decline along a long-term trendline. The number of small-game licenses sold in 2021 was 233,901, down 4% from the previous year and 7% below the 10-year average.
Hunters who did pursue waterfowl, grouse and pheasants had success rates similar to the 10-year averages, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ hunter mail survey.
The survey covers estimated harvest and number of hunters for two dozen species. The survey asked small-game license buyers whether they hunted, what species they hunted and what their harvest numbers were. Using the 2021 survey results, the DNR estimates the following harvest and hunter numbers:
• Canada goose – Harvest of 218,200 geese, down 13% from the 10-year average of 251,800 geese. There were 36,100 hunters, down 26% from the 10-year average of 48,800 hunters.
• Ducks – Harvest of 590,000 ducks, down 16% from the 10-year average of 702,800 ducks. There were 56,600 hunters, which was 21% below the 10-year average of 71,900 hunters.
• Ruffed grouse – Harvest of 206,700 grouse, down 27% from the 10-year average of 281,900 grouse. Approximately 57,300 hunters pursued grouse in 2021, 26% below the 10-year average of 77,900 hunters.
• Pheasants – Pheasant stamp sales (78,538 stamps) were 4% below the previous year’s sales but similar to the 10-year average of 78,873 stamps. Harvest was estimated at 210,300 roosters, which was slightly above the 10-year average of 200,400 roosters. There were 49,000 hunters, which was 18% below the 10-year average of 60,000 hunters.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
