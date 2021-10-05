Sign messages continue to be popular tradition decades later

CENTERVILLE — Since the early ’90s, motorists traveling on Main Street and 20th Avenue have been greeted with a variety of messages: birthday greetings, anniversary wishes, graduation congratulations, event announcements and more.
Corner Express owner Todd Steffen explained that when he purchased the business from his friend John Magill 19 years ago, the community message concept existed — even though back then it was just a small roadside sign.
“He started it years back, and we just kind of continued it. We have done it ever since,” Steffen said. “We pride ourselves on being a community store. We are not a franchise, we are not a chain: we are your local convenience store.”
Over the years, Steffen said the business continues to have loyal customers. Some of them have patronized the business since Magill’s ownership.
The sign has become a popular place to wish someone a happy birthday or anniversary, announce a community event or invite people to a garage sale. “Some people will take shots at one another up there,” Steffen said. “Anything goes, as long as it's clean and not political.”
The sign changes on almost a daily basis. Steffen estimated that 85 to 90% of the time, the sign has a message posted. “It’s amazing how many people see the message on that sign. That sign is the community, and it always has been,” he said.
The sign has also been the bearer of bad news with death announcements. Recently, the sign announced
was a good friend of mine and did a lot of repairs for the shop,” Steffen said. “When we put it (the message) up there, a lot of people didn’t even know. It alerted them to the fact that he had passed.”
A recent upgrade to the sign made it even easier to read, as the font is a bit bigger and the message is placed a bit higher.
Although Steffen doesn’t necessarily enjoy updating the sign on cold winter days, he said the business will continue to do it to keep the community alerted to what is going on.
“We are able to touch the community with whatever message you have. Centerville still is a small town even with all of the development,” he said. “The roots of the community all still know each other, and it means lot to them to see that so they can call somebody or go on Facebook to wish someone a happy birthday.”
If you have a message you would like on the sign, stop in to the store or give them a ring. Perhaps your message will be the next one to greet motorists.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
