A brother and sister have received their sentences for their roles in a robbery that left a Lino Lakes man dead in August 2020.
Nicholas Zielinski pleaded guilty Jan. 4, 2022, to one count of second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated). His sister, Melissa Zielinski, was found guilty by an Anoka County jury Feb. 3, 2022, of three counts of aiding and abetting murder.
According to the charges, Melissa Zielinski planned and orchestrated a robbery at the home of Karl Henderson and enlisted her brother to assist. The Zielinski siblings were seen at the home just before Henderson was found dead in his bedroom. He had been shot once in the chest.
In his plea hearing, as well as at the trial of his sister, Nicholas Zielinski testified that they went to the Lino Lakes home with the intent of robbing Henderson at gunpoint, but the encounter turned deadly. Zielinski said his sister placed restraints on Henderson, but he managed to break free. When Henderson lunged for Nicholas Zielinski’s gun, there was a scuffle. Nicholas Zielinski admitted to firing two shots, hitting Henderson in the chest once.
Melissa Zielinski was charged in September 2020 with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder (not premeditated). In November 2021, a grand jury indicted her on aiding and abetting first-degree intentional murder while committing aggravated robbery. A third charge was added before jury deliberations as a lesser-included count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder. After approximately three hours of deliberation, the jury found her guilty of all charges.
On March 23, Melissa Zielinski was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Based on a plea agreement, Nicholas received a sentence of nearly 19 years in prison.
— Staff report
