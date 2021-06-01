One area family now knows that eating dehydrated food, filtering stream water and going to the bathroom without toilet paper is not something they ever want to do again.
Thomas and Jeanine Hill, of Circle Pines, along with two (Jaden, 16, and Julian, 10) of their four children will be featured in BYUtv’s original series “Survivalists,” which will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
BYUtv is a family entertainment network available over cable, satellite and streaming and is available in more than 50 million homes in every state of the country on DISH Network, DirecTV and 146 other major cable systems.
The show features two everyday families who put their cell phones away and embark on a three-day survival immersion course in the wild to reconnect and repair relationships. The show, now in its second season, is produced by veteran unscripted producer Mark Koops (“The Biggest Loser,” “Masterchef”). Each episode, the family that completes the challenges the fastest wins $10,000.
Jeanine said learned about the opportunity from an email casting call seeking an outdoor family. “It was kind of ironic, because we were just wrapping up our first camping trip ever. We went to the Black Hills to see Mount Rushmore. That was our first camping trip we ever did,” she recalled. “I thought we were just outdoors and survived, let’s try this … It completely was not the same thing. We went from glamping to camping, camping.”
The Hill family went into the experience blindly and did not know what to expect. Jeanine said it’s always been a challenge for her and Thomas to find activities that they can do with their older two children, so they were hopeful it would be a great bonding experience.
Last October, Jeanine, Thomas, Jaden and Julian traveled to the beautiful red rock terrain near Moab, Utah. They spent three days in the wilderness completing a variety of challenges. Through it all, they had to carry their tent, food and other belongings on their backs. They had to paddle a raft down a river, walk/run several miles, rappel off a cliff, filter their own water and go to the bathroom without toilet paper, sometimes in a bag and carry it with them.
“We were really out of our element. We didn’t realize the small things that we took for granted,” Jeanine said. “In Minnesota, being outdoors is a big pastime … But being of African American decent, we don’t see a lot of individuals going hiking, we don’t see a lot of individuals on the lake.”
A highlight of the experience was when Thomas and Jeanine officially broke the news to Jaden, that his stepfather, Thomas, would be finalizing his adoption. “Jaden was a package deal with his mom,” Thomas said.
Being on “Survivalists” allowed Jeanine to see her children in a different light.
“I’m a very big academic-based parent; everything in my life is drawn from academics. Being a first-generation, U.S.-born immigrant child, education was everything. This show allowed me to see my kids not so much for what they show up for in school, but how they are capable to show up outside of school,” Jeanine said. “As a mom, I’m 100% confident now, that when my 10th grader leaves the house, I know he can make the right decisions … I know that he can carry himself as a young man in our society and I don’t have to be concerned.”
Thomas added, “I think we realized the importance of experiences. It really brought our family together.”
All four members of the family agreed they wouldn’t want to go on such an intense trip again. However, they are determined to keep exploring the outdoors and seeking new experiences. “We are attempting to go and hit as many experiences as we can,” Thomas said. The family has explored local lakes, tried out paddleboarding, attended their first Minnesota Wild Hockey game and visited the Walker Art Museum.
Jeanine thinks other Minnesota families would do really well on the show. “We are novices at this. I think if other families in Minnesota did this, they would knock it out of the park,” she said. “It would be nice to see another Minnesota family do this show and just show the skillset of Minnesota, because we definitely didn’t do that.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
