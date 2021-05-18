Sheriff’s office investigating dog shooting

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help to figure out what happened to 5-year-old Nash, a silver Lab.
The dog is believed to have been shot with a shotgun sometime on May 4 while on private property on Elmcrest Avenue in Hugo.
One of the dog’s owners, Jamie Widmer, said Nash was taken to the vet, who confirmed the dog had been shot multiple times. He had severe injuries to his face and head as well as one of his front legs. On Wednesday, May 12, Nash underwent surgery to amputate his front left leg, all the way up through his shoulder blade.
“Dogs just love you unconditionally. So, for someone to do something like this, it’s horrendous. I just can’t wrap my head around that,” Widmer said. “He is the sweetest dog ever.”
Widmer said they were not able to remove all of the lead from Nash’s neck and face area. “There is no way they could get all of that out,” she said.
Detective Lee Mars could not say much about the incident, but confirmed it is an active investigation. She said she has asked around for video surveillance in the neighborhood, but doesn’t have any leads at this point.
Widmer is guessing that Nash either knew the person who did this to him, or was lured to get close, because he is generally a pretty cautious dog.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mars at 651-653-6455.
Nash is doing as well as he can. Widmer said he is on a lot of meds, has a lot of staples and needs 24-hour care. “For what he has been through, he has been such a trooper,” she said. “He will have a good life. He will have to learn how to adapt.”
As of press deadline, $1,135 had been raised through a GoFundMe (http://gofund.me/52090eb4) that was set up to help with Nash’s medical bills.
