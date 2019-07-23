LINO LAKES — This year's Officer Shawn Silvera Rotary Run is sure to be a fun-filled experience for community members from all walks of life — running and fitness enthusiasts, law enforcement and Rotary supporters, families, pet lovers and dogs of all breeds and sizes.
The 14th annual event will be Saturday, Aug. 17, during Blue Heron Days. In addition to the main certified, chip-timed 5K run at 8 a.m., new this year will be the Hot Dog Mile at 9 a.m. — which is technically only a half a mile. But who’s counting?
The run honors Lino Lakes Police Officer Shawn Silvera, who was killed in the line of duty while assisting in a high-speed chase on I-35W on Sept. 6, 2005. In addition to Officer Silvera, the event honors other officers who have been killed in the line of duty. It also raises money for three beneficiaries, including the Minnesota Law Enforcement Explorers Scholarship Fund, Minnesota Concerns of Police Survivors and Centennial High School STRIVE Scholarship.
The Officer Shawn Silvera Rotary run will also feature family fun including a kids’ obstacle course, music, arts and crafts, face painting, a silent auction and more. Both public safety departments and high school students and athletes are encouraged to sign up for the public safety challenge and high school challenge. The winning team will earn bragging rights as well as a traveling trophy.
Hot Dog Mile
Chain of Lakes Rotarian Tim Nelson came up with the idea for the Hot Dog Mile after attending a similar event in another town. “It was crazy fun having to eat a hot dog right before the end of the mile,” he said.
Rotary past president Kevin Fitzpatrick explained, “We borrowed the idea except with a new twist — people are encouraged to bring their dogs (along).”
Here is how it works. People who think they are fast hot-doggers will start at 9 a.m. on the half-mile lap. Five minutes later, all the other hot-doggers (humans and dogs) will begin. Right before crossing the finish line, each hot dog miler will eat a hot dog.
If that is not enough of an incentive to participate, Lino Lakes Mayor Jeff Reinert and Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay will also be running around dressed up as hot dogs and giant condiments. Registrants will receive a custom Hot Dog Mile bandana for their four-legged friends but can also buy extra bandanas so they can match their dog.
Rotary seeks help for logo, apparel
The Hot Dog Mile logo on the custom bandanas was designed by Blue Heron Elementary fifth-grader Cassie Johnson. Both the bandanas and T-shirts for the run are also being produced by Circle Pines business KinD Shirt Design.
Cassie's mother, Katie Johnson, explained that she and her neighbor Dawn Brewster started making shirts for fun last summer. “We got a press set up in my basement just so we could make shirts for our family, and we have been doing so ever since,” she explained.
The business quickly expanded after Jam Hops in Blaine hired the duo to make 1,300 shirts.
Another neighbor, Rotary member Jesse Bentrup, knew about the business and suggested the Rotary use KinD Shirt Design for the T-shirts and bandanas. Although the design for the T-shirt has remained the same for many years, the Rotary needed a logo for the new Hot Dog Mile.
Katie knew Cassie was doing well at art these days and showed her a couple of possible designs. “I asked her if she thought she could draw something like that, and she said she could try,” Katie recalled.
After some back-and-forth and different drafts of the logo design, the Rotary chose her animated dog dressed up in a hot dog costume. Next year's logo will probably be selected through a contest for elementary and middle school students in the Centennial area.
For more information, visit chainoflakesrotary.com/5krun. To register, visit andersonraces.com/new-events/2019/8/17/officer-shawn-silvera-rotary-run. Advance registration is encouraged, but not required.
