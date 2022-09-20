Apples
Minnesotans don’t have to wait any longer for the crisp, juicy apples the state is known for growing. Apple varieties such as Honeycrisp, Sweet Sixteen and Chestnut Crab are already available at orchards, grocery stores and farmers markets across Minnesota. Soon, others like Haralson, Honeygold, Regent and SnowSweet will be available too. 

 The tradition of picking apples at local orchards is one many look forward to each year, and growers are expecting great turnouts this fall. Although some parts of Minnesota were faced with lingering drought conditions that carried forward from 2021, local apple growers have been irrigating trees as needed and are looking for an excellent harvest. 

