Minnesotans don’t have to wait any longer for the crisp, juicy apples the state is known for growing. Apple varieties such as Honeycrisp, Sweet Sixteen and Chestnut Crab are already available at orchards, grocery stores and farmers markets across Minnesota. Soon, others like Haralson, Honeygold, Regent and SnowSweet will be available too.
The tradition of picking apples at local orchards is one many look forward to each year, and growers are expecting great turnouts this fall. Although some parts of Minnesota were faced with lingering drought conditions that carried forward from 2021, local apple growers have been irrigating trees as needed and are looking for an excellent harvest.
“For the first time since last fall, Minnesotans can enjoy local apples that are not only early to ripen, but also crisp, juicy and delicious,” said Paul Hugunin, director of ag marketing and development at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Minnesota Grown program. “These early season apples are some of the best tasting apples around, providing a win-win for consumers, as well as growers and grocers.”
Keep your eyes peeled for local apples, including the varieties below:
Apple seekers are encouraged to check ahead of time before visiting orchards to see what apples are currently available. For more information about Minnesota apple varieties and when they are in season, visit https://mnhardy.umn.edu/apples/varieties. Another resource for apple lovers is the Minnesota Grown Directory (MinnesotaGrown.com), which includes more than 130 orchards and more than 175 farmers markets around the state.
