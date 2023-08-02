Sen. Michael Kreun likes the $100 million in funding earmarked for Highway 65 in the recently passed state transportation bill, but he is critical of the distribution of $4 billion in new transportation taxes.
Eighty-three percent of the tax increase will go to mass transit while 17% is for road and bridges which, according to Kreun, is not an appropriate distribution. The $4 billion in new transportations taxes are over a four-year period.
Kreun, who represents the cities of Lexington, Blaine, Columbus and about half of Ham Lake, recently informed members of the Lexington city council about state legislative action on transportation, housing and taxes.
“Transportation, Highway 65 is probably the most critical highway in the state from a congestion and a safety standpoint. In session we’ve got over $100 million in funding for Highway 65 that we recently just approved. We’ve got another $20 million in federal funding and $30 million more… in Congress programs,” Kreun said.
Kreun also said $50 million was approved for the Minneapolis blue line light rail expansion and $200 million on the train from Minneapolis to Duluth.
“Housing really got funded in this session.”
A budget of $1 billion is targeted for affordable housing, but Kreun says it is really for subsidized and low-income housing and emergency rental assistance.
“It’s a lot of money, but it doesn’t get at the root of the problem for housing. It’s a Band-Aid. The root is there was nothing in this bill to deal with the shortage of supply. That’s the root cause of why housing is so expensive,” Kreun said.
Unfortunately, the city of Lexington won’t receive a penny of the new money because it’s too small and the distributions only go to first, second and third-class cities in the metro. (The four first-class cities are Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester and Duluth. Second class cities have 20,000 to 100,000 people; third-class cities have 10,000 to 20,000 people.)
“Fifty percent goes to counties and 25% goes to cities and that’s going to raise $31.125 million in payments to cities in the metro,” Kreun said.
In addition to the $4 billion in new transportation taxes there’s another $2.2 billion in tax increases over four years, according to Kreun. He noted there are good things in the bill, but overall, he believes it’s a poor bill.
“You might hear some things about the largest tax cut in history. Really, it’s not a tax cut. What they’re calling tax cuts are really just redistributions,” Kreun said.
Other aspects of the bill highlighted by Kreun are one-time funding for modest property tax refunds, funding for renter’s credit and one-time funding for law enforcement.
“Lexington will actually receive money… Lexington will get $114,214. So, you can expect that payment. It’s one-time money so you’ll want to spend it wisely,” Kreun said.
The city is considering spending the money on community violence prevention and intervention, mental health crisis response, victim services, training programs and equipment related to fire, rescue and EMS.
Council Member Diane Harris continues to press for improvements to Lexington’s water but Kreun said he did not believe any action was taken by the legislature.
“I’m willing to work with you guys… certainly we can be in touch going into next year,” Kreun said.
Brooke Wohlrabe is a contributing writer with Press Publications. She can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
