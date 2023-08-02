Sen. Michael Kreun likes the $100 million in funding earmarked for Highway 65 in the recently passed state transportation bill, but he is critical of the distribution of $4 billion in new transportation taxes.

 Eighty-three percent of the tax increase will go to mass transit while 17% is for road and bridges which, according to Kreun, is not an appropriate distribution. The $4 billion in new transportations taxes are over a four-year period.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.