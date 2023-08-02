Getting your tabs may soon be as easy as withdrawing cash from an ATM.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says Minnesotans will soon see bright yellow kiosks at deputy registrar offices and grocery stores.
The kiosks allow you to skip the registrar line and renew your registration with a touch of a few buttons. A $4.95 convenience fee will be charged.
“At DVS (Driver and Vehicle Services), our focus is providing convenient, efficient service,” said DVS Director Pong Xiong. “We know Minnesotans are busy, so we’re doing everything we can to remove barriers and meet our customers where they are.”
The state is working with Intellectual Technology Inc., a company based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company currently has self-service kiosk programs in in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and West Virginia. According to the company’s website, $3.3 billion has been processed by their self-service kiosks.
Kiosk capabilities include renewing and printing vehicle registrations and decals, collecting agency fees, ordering duplicate vehicle registrations/driver’s licenses/IDs and permits, registering as an organ donor, registering to vote, registering a new vehicle, renewing a driver’s license or state ID cards, printing official driving records and updating contact information.
At first the kiosks will be used for renewing tabs and ordering duplicate license plates for passenger class vehicles.
According to Jon Lenarz, Anoka County License and Passport Services director, the state is considering 10 to 15 locations for kiosks.
Anoka County will install kiosks at Cub Foods locations on Northdale Boulevard in Coon Rapids and Northtown Drive in Blaine, and the store on Silver Lake Road in St. Anthony. The Cub Foods store in Fridley will have a kiosk, managed by Hennepin County due to its proximity to their deputy registrar office.
“It's an opportunity for people to have further access to services in locations they are more apt to be more often… and at hours outside of our typical deputy registrar offices,” Lenarz said. “This gives the customer the ability to go to one of these kiosks and get it printed out right then.”
Currently, according to Lenarz, motorists can renew their tabs online or via the mail. In most cases it takes seven to 14 days to receive, and if there is a problem or delivery issue, they must visit a deputy registrar office.
“I think it will be a benefit for citizens,” said City of Roseville License Center Manager Pam Ryan Senden. “If they are shopping and realize their tabs are expired and it’s a Sunday and no offices are open, they can just walk right in and get them printed.”
Phil Freeman, License and Service Center division manager for Washington County, says the kiosks will streamline the process.
“This innovative addition is set to have a positive and transformative impact on our community,” Freeman said. “The kiosk will bring about improvements with a more streamlined and efficient renewal process. As for motorists and drivers, the kiosk will bring added convenience and ease. This improvement is expected to contribute to smoother traffic flow and happier drivers throughout the state.”
Other nearby kiosks will include the Maplewood West Cub on Rice Street, managed by the city of Roseville’s deputy registrar and the Cub Foods in Oakdale on10th Street in Washington County.
Both Senden and Lenarz agree wait times at deputy registrar offices will decrease, because staff are free to do other types of transactions.
A potential negative impact are fewer transactions at deputy registrar offices. However, deputy registrars will keep a percentage of the filing fees collected at kiosks.
The counties will benefit when motorists choose to use the kiosks instead of the online or mail-in option, according to Lenarz.
Senden added, “My hope is there isn’t a negative impact on any offices and it is just a positive for customers.”
There is no timeline for when the kiosks will be installed. Once installed, the state may add and expand kiosk capabilities.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
