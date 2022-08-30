Second Harvest calls on community for Farm Bill feedback

Eight listening sessions hosted by Second Harvest Heartland will take place over the next month as a way to share feedback from local food shelves with members of Congress as they renegotiate the Farm Bill in 2023.
“We want to ensure hunger relief stakeholders have a chance to talk with staff members and members of Congress about how we can best use the Farm Bill to address food insecurity in Minnesota,” said Rachel Sosnowchik, public affairs specialist at Second Harvest Heartland.
The Farm Bill lays out requirements and funding for federal programs related to agriculture, environment and nutrition. Hearings for the bill have already begun in Congress.
The bill is typically renewed every five years and was first introduced in 1933 as part of the New Deal. The 2018 version of the bill contained wide-ranging legislation with 12 sections known as “titles,” which include commodity revenue supports, farm credit, trade, agriculture conservation, rural development, energy and domestic food programs.
The 2023 version of the bill is a $427 dollar package, and 75% of those funds will be reserved for nutrition programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP).
Because such a large majority of the Farm Bill will be reserved for these food assistance programs, Second Harvest Heartland hopes to share the importance these programs with members of Congress and prevent legislators from targeting the bill’s nutrition title and reducing its proposed spending.
“We are regularly connecting with Congress members and want to give our other partners and stakeholders and clients a chance to be heard,” said Sosnowchik. “We will be compiling the findings for each district and share with each representative what their constituents are seeing.”
The listening session for Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District took place at the White Bear Lake Library on Aug. 11. It was hosted by Miah Ulysse, principal of Ruted Solutions.
Staff members representing Sen. Tina Smith and Congresswoman Betty McCollum were invited to hear recipients of food aid and directors of regional food shelves like Keystone Community Services in St. Paul, the White Bear Area Food Shelf, The Good Acre in Falcon Heights and the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul share their experience with hunger relief.
During the session, participants shared how COVID-19 both helped and hurt the ways food shelves provided resources for their recipients.
One recipient said she received food more quickly and efficiently as the pandemic went on.
“Home delivery has been a growing program,” said Tracy Maki from Valley Outreach.
Delivering food to folks was typically reserved for the homebound, but food shelf directors said that the pandemic opened up a new focus on how food was delivered to their recipients.
The Hallie Q. Brown Community Center’s food shelf began offering an online food ordering platform similar to Instacart, but for food shelf recipients. However, maintaining workers was a challenge.
“We lost about 90% of our volunteers, and that work shifted from the volunteers onto the staff,” said Jonathan Palmer, the center’s executive director.
Participants were later asked to vote on which priorities included in the Farm Bill would best help their food shelves and their recipients. These votes provided Second Harvest Heartland a chance to share participants’ insights with congressional representatives.
Priorities included raising the income threshold for who can qualify for SNAP, opening SNAP access to college students, expanding SNAP to immigrant communities and increasing access for the elderly.
Kathleen Turner of Catholic Charities explained her vote to expand the SNAP income threshold. “In many cases, the food we have to get is going up 50% with inflation,” said Turner.
Participants noted that many of the priorities included in the Farm Bill need to be protected in order to reduce food insecurity in Minnesota.
Listening sessions will wrap up Sept. 1. Second Harvest will begin synthesizing its findings and sharing them with members of Congress in the hope they will support the Farm Bill’s nutrition efforts in 2023.
