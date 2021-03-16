Searching for brides to feature
Press Publications is interested in featuring local brides who are getting married this year. The news team is looking to speak with brides whose plans have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic and how they have had to shift and come up with new plans — perhaps several times. Brides who are interested in being featured in our publications in early April should contact us at quadnews@presspubs.com or call 651-407-1227. 

