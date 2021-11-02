The Read to a Dog program at Centennial Library could not have come at a better time for Golden Lake Elementary fourth grader Emily Arnett, who just lost her family dog.
The program has been offered on and off for the past several years, but started back up this fall after Lino Lakes resident Amanda McGivern contacted the library.
McGivern owns two rescue pups, 3-year-old Lucilla, a Great Pyrenees/collie/Lab mix, and 2-year-old Bucky, a shepherd/husky/“super mutt.” Both are certified therapy dogs. Lucilla just recently passed her certification test.
Bucky, Lucilla and McGivern attend ongoing training classes at Total Recall in Hugo and belong to Helping and Healing Paws, an organization located in Buffalo, Minnesota.
“My husband and I wanted to do more in the community,” McGivern said. “(The dogs) were both really calm and social, and they really like meeting new people and being pet, so we figured they would be good candidates.”
In addition to continuing education, the dogs are required to complete a certain number of volunteer hours each year. McGivern started reaching out to places around the community to see if they were interested in seeing the dogs. They now regularly visit a memory care facility in Blaine, and now the library. “My mother was a librarian, and I like coming to the library,” McGivern explained.
Library Associate Matt Youngbauer said McGivern “had him at ‘dog.’” Youngbauer is a huge dog lover, but says Read to a Dog has been a rewarding program.
“Dogs are very good listeners and nonjudgmental. Reading in a safe environment like that is a great way for kids to gain confidence in their reading skills,” he said. “It also fits in our library initiative to help kids be reading on their own by third grade.”
McGivern added, “It kind of brings out a confidence in them … It's soothing and calming, and it is a no-pressure environment.”
Once a month, school-aged children can sign up to read to Lucilla and Bucky. As of press deadline, the date and time for November session had not been set up, but the best way to stay in the know about library happenings is by calling the library, 763-324-1540, or stopping by in person.
Emily and her mother Susan Arnett were checking out books at the library when they stumbled upon a poster for the Read to a Dog program.
What initially caught their attention about the program was the dogs. “We are here for the dogs,” Susan said. “But it helps shy readers who don’t like to read aloud and makes for a very relaxing situation.”
Since Emily reads at an eighth grade or ninth grade level, she doesn’t necessarily need the reading practice, but the activity helps her reach her reading hour goals. “She loves to read and write, but she just hasn’t been clocking the hours (during the pandemic),” her mother said.
In addition, the program brings Emily some comfort, as she is really missing her own dog, who passed away suddenly. As Emily was reading, Lucilla laid down beside her and Bucky did the same, resting his chin right in her lap on her book.
Youngbauer said Read to a Dog has had an impact on people of all ages.
“We had a teenager who read to Bucky, but mostly just talked to him and told him about her day. Bucky was a good listener,” Youngbauer recalled. “Right after that, we had a family of girls who all took turns reading, with the oldest helping the youngest sound out words.”
Perhaps the most telling thing is the fact that after each month’s session, most of the participants want to sign up again so they can come back and read to Bucky, and now Lucilla, next month.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
