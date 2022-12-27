School board thanks outgoing board members for years of service

In January, the school board will see welcome some new members, including Gloria Murphy and Jessica Schwinn. Craig Johnson, winner of the special election, has already been seated; current board member Tom Knisely will stick around for another term.
Superintendent Jeff Holmberg recently took some time to recognize outgoing school board members Suzy Guthmueller, Kathryn Timm and Robert Vollbrecht.
Guthmueller served on the school board for 20 years and held the role of chair for the last three years. In addition to serving on numerous district committees over the years, she also served as a member of other organizations, including Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) and the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA).
“She has made an impact on our schools through her guidance, partnership and willingness to serve for two decades making a difference in the lives of students and staff,” Holmberg said. “Suzy has worked tirelessly to help provide opportunities for students, and mentored new school board members at Centennial as well in the region.”
Guthmueller responded, “Being elected to the board and the ability to serve the students, parents, staff and community of Centennial in this capacity has been such an honor and a privilege … I served with my whole heart. Being a school board member has been a way of life for our family … I have truly enjoyed it.”
At the MSBA annual Leadership Conference Jan. 12-13 at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Guthmueller will be named to the MSBA 2023 All State School Board, the organization’s most prestigious award. MSBA selects up to seven individual board members to the All-State School Board from the nearly 2,400 school board members in Minnesota each year. Members are nominated by superintendents, other school board members and parents or community members, and are evaluated for MSBA training, strong leadership and a demonstration of concern for students, staff and the community.
Timm served on the school board for eight years. In addition to serving on several district committees during her service, she also served on the Centennial Area Education Foundation (CAEF) board as well as a member of the Northeast Metro 916 Intermediate School Board.
“Thank you for making a difference in the lives of students and for your service,” Holmberg said.
Timm responded, “I really have enjoyed, maybe not during COVID, the time that I had on the school board and the opportunities that it has given me to serve … It has been a really wonderful opportunity to serve our neighborhoods, our students and our community and our teachers and staff. I truly am grateful for having that opportunity for these last eight years.”
Vollbrecht was appointed in November 2021 to a one-year term after former board member Stephanie Carlson resigned. Holmberg thanked Vollbrecht for stepping up to fill the need and sharing his expertise gained from serving on the Jordan Public Schools Board. “Thank you for coming on board, serving this past year, lending your experience and making a difference in our school community.”
