School board thanks outgoing board members for years of service

Longtime Centennial School Board Member Suzy Guthmueller was recently recognized for two decades of service to the district. Guthmueller has been named to the Minnesota School Board Association’s (MSBA) 2023 All State School Board. 

 Contributed

In January, the school board will see welcome some new members, including Gloria Murphy and Jessica Schwinn. Craig Johnson, winner of the special election, has already been seated; current board member Tom Knisely will stick around for another term. 

Superintendent Jeff Holmberg recently took some time to recognize outgoing school board members Suzy Guthmueller, Kathryn Timm and Robert Vollbrecht. 

