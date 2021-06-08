The Centennial School Board has agreed to take a brief pause on a proposed joint powers agreement (JPA) and contract with Equity Alliance MN (EA-MN). The board also questioned whether sending out a survey on the district’s equity journey was the right approach, but ultimately decided to move forward with it.
The school board reviewed its public forum guidelines and continued the equity discussion at its work study session last week. Although equity has been a goal of the district since it adopted its strategic plan in 2016, the topic most recently surfaced at the May 10 school board meeting when a crowd of about 80 people attended, many of them to voice their displeasure with a possible JPA and contract with EA-MN to perform an equity audit. (See “Equity topic takes over school board meeting,” May 18).
The board did not take action that night, but rather decided to pause and to continue the conversation. The district then sent out a message to families, explaining that a survey regarding the district’s equity journey would be distributed via email by June 5.
At the June 1 work session, Superintendent Brian Dietz explained that the reason for the night’s discussion was to give the board an opportunity to discuss the topic with one another and see where the conversation lead. “Just hearing each other is important right now,” he said.
Chair Suzy Guthmueller kicked off the equity discussion by sharing a video of students at Clarksville Elementary School (Indiana) singing “We Are the World.” After the video played, she said, “It really hit me … this is what we’ve been missing this year. I just wanted to share the joy that we missed this year. I know that could have been our kids out there. That’s what we are here for. Those little kiddos are resilient. It’s been a crazy year, but they keep plugging away.”
Guthmueller said she is proud to represent Centennial. “We have a really special district. … We care about each other here, and I feel like we have lost a little bit of that in the controversy this past year,” she said. She shared some programs that the district already has in place that can be built upon going forward, including Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID); Positive Behavioral Interventions Support (PBIS); World’s Best Workforce; Odyssey program; Lunch Energize Achieve Participate (LEAP), and more.
“There is a lot that we are already doing that I wanted to remind us of,” she said.
Guthmueller said she dived into the equity audit results prepared by EA-MN for White Bear Lake Area Schools, which found there were achievement disparities, discipline disparities and relationship/communication disparities. “I personally don’t feel like any of those were ‘aha’ moments,” she said. “Can we get better in some of those areas, of course we can. … But to spend money to do an equity audit and that’s what we get, that might not be where we want to spend our money.”
School board Director Stephanie Carlson said she agrees the district is already doing a lot, but more can be done. She said she is also in favor of a contract with EA-MN. “The misinformation that is circling around fully illustrates why we need this equity work to continue... We need to stay strong, remember the facts, and support Superintendent Dietz and (Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Scott) Johnson and all the administrators in the work that they have been working on for years.”
She added, “I’m asking you administrators to please fight for it, do your best to convince people why we need this... This is the most important decision we will make as board members. It will have a tremendous impact on our reputation.”
Director Tom Knisely said all the work the district is doing won’t matter if there isn’t accountability. “If someone says or does something that is racist, we hold that individual accountable for their actions. That is the strongest, best way to send the signal that racism, sexism, homophobia, whatever form of harassment, is not tolerated in Centennial Schools,” he said.
In terms of the equity audit, Knisely suggested the district consider hiring a qualified independent contractor.
School board Clerk Kathryn Timm shared her thoughts. “As a lawyer, I look at conflict differently from most people. I’m really pretty tough in how I look at conflict. I’m direct. I’m not Minnesota nice. Part of what we have been dealing with for past three weeks is that not all of us deal with conflict in the same way,” she said. “I don’t care if people are happy with our decision, I care if they are unhappy with our decision. We are a board that was elected to do the best thing for our district. It is really important that we hear the evidence and make our decision based on evidence.”
Director Sue Linser said, “We need to focus on our mission. Equity work is continuous improvement; it is not one and done.” She said she did feel the district should pursue an equity audit but did not offer an opinion as to whether that should be EA-MN or another entity.
Treasurer Chris Bettinger said, “On May 9, I feel like we knew what we were doing … I still believe that what we were doing is correct. We need to keep moving forward.” Bettinger said he didn’t have a problem with EA-MN performing the equity audit, but he would also be open to another entity performing the audit. He did think the audit was necessary.
Johnson explained that the reason district staff were recommending EA-MN was because the staff have responded well to the required teacher training provided by the organization. “Until the May 10 meeting, I hadn’t heard anything about EA-MN that raised any concerns.”
The board also discussed the equity survey at length. Some board members questioned about whether it was necessary, while others thought it was a good idea. Knisely suggested if the district did decide to move forward with the survey, it should make the questions as specific as possible. He also suggested the survey be translated into other languages.
Guthmueller said she would like to see the survey sent out to students, parents, staff and community members, not just Centennial parents. “What is the end game we are trying to get from this? I want to make sure what we don’t do is send out a survey and get the same thing we have been hearing …” she said. “We need to ask questions to get information that is going to be new to us. There are probably people in the middle that we haven’t heard from. We need information from all of the players.”
Carlson said she was not convinced the survey was a good idea.
Timm thought the survey would be a bit repetitive to what the equity audit would do. “I don’t necessarily think I need a survey to tell me what I’m going to do now. I do think we unfortunately made some errors in messaging by saying listening session, survey, take a pause, but that’s where we went …” she said. “If the purpose is to gather more information to make a decision, I personally don’t need that. I think there is value in doing a survey, but I don’t need it to make a decision.”
Linser said the survey could be an opportunity to hear from the voices that hadn’t been heard yet. “It can be a data point, not a decision-maker,” she said.
Ultimately, a few school board members scheduled a meeting June 3 and decided to move forward with the survey. Krista Bergert, director of communication and public outreach, said students in grades 9-12 will have the opportunity to voluntarily take the survey this week. A survey for staff and families is also planned, but a date has not been set for when it will be released.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
