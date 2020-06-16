School board considers addition to Centerville Elementary

For a while now, the Centennial School District has been projecting an increase in enrollment. To accommodate that growth and future growth, the district continues to delve into whether an addition at Centerville Elementary makes sense.
The Centennial School Board heard a presentation from Dennis Cheesebrow and Sheri Allen from TeamWorks International at its June 8 meeting. In a presentation that would normally take over two hours, Cheesebrow did the best he could to summarize the process the company went through and what they found while authoring a 106-page demographic, housing and enrollment analysis.
That's in addition to the information the district already received in 2019 from Hazel Reinhardt, who shared her enrollment projections for the district over the next decade. Reinhardt is a former state demographer who has owned her own consulting business since the 1990s.
“For the last few years, especially in the Centerville and Lino Lakes area, we have sort of seen this coming,” said Superintendent Brian Dietz. “It has been good to go through this process to get better data to make sure what we heard from Hazel, developers and cities is still accurate and how that all plays together.”
Dietz explained that the board was not being asked to make a decision on the school addition at this time, but to authorize the district's administrative team to seek approval from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). Approval from MDE would be required since the project would be paid for through lease levy funding.
A key element Cheesebrow mentioned during his presentation is market share, which means out of the total number of school-aged children (according to census data), how many are enrolled in the district. “Market share can double the size of the facility if you are not paying attention,” he said. “You have the highest enrollment we have ever seen. We literally have not seen across grade level market shares of these numbers. Market shares outside of your district are nearing 70% of students. This is what we would call an attraction district.”
The district is also paying close attention to housing developments. Watermark, an ongoing residential development in Lino Lakes that spreads across 372 acres and will include approximately 860 homes, is expected to have a significant impact on not only the Centennial School District but also the White Bear Lake and Forest Lake school districts.
According to projections, the Watermark development is expected to have a student population (K-12) of 499. Of this number, 239 would be at the elementary level. A number of other developments are underway, or planned in the near future, that will also impact the district.
Centerville Elementary is currently at 95% capacity and the next-closest elementary school, Rice Lake Elementary, is at 83.7% capacity. Dietz said the Rice Lake Elementary percentage is a bit deceiving, as it does not include the rooms used for preschool, early childhood and other programming in the building.
Centerville Elementary has 26 classrooms, including one preschool classroom. A total of 530 students are split into 20 sections across grades K-5, with an average class size of 26.5.
The proposed 21,820-square-foot addition would add 12 more classrooms (four for preschool) and two flex spaces. The addition would allow the district to serve up to 795 students spread across 30 sections with the same average class size.
The project, which is estimated to cost $7.95 million, would be paid for by lease levy funding. Executive Director of Business Services Patrick Chaffey explained that because the Centennial Area Learning Center (CALC) lease levy will drop off in 2021, a tax increase to pay for the project would not be necessary. In fact, he said a $225,000 home would see a reduction of $3 annually.
If given the green light from the school board and MDE, construction would begin in spring of 2021 with occupancy in fall of 2022.
School Board Director Christina Wilson and School Board Chair Suzy Guthmueller both wonder if the boundaries for Rice Lake Elementary and Centerville Elementary could be revised. Dietz explained that the demand for pre-K at Rice Lake continues to go up, and that the school saw its largest kindergarten class yet this year, at least since 2005.
The school board ultimately authorized the district's administrative team to move forward with presenting the project to MDE for lease levy approval. The topic will be discussed in further detail at the board's work study session and regular meeting July 13.
