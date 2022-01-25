The Centennial School Board has appointed Jeff Holmberg, interim superintendent of schools, as the district’s superintendent. Holmberg’s new contract will go into effect July 1, 2022.
“The school board has been very impressed with Jeff’s work during the past five months while in the interim superintendent position. He’s spearheading the district’s strategic plan, which will pave the way to build upon the legacy of this district,” said Suzy Guthmueller, school board chair. “Jeff’s leadership will help ensure the district moves forward to creating great educational experiences for students,” she added.
“I am struck by the supportive people in the Centennial School District. I could not be more ecstatic lead to our schools,” said Holmberg said. “This is a tremendous honor, and I will continue to work on behalf of our students.”
Holmberg was appointed interim superintendent of Centennial Schools in July and comes to the district from recent administrative positions at Prior Lake – Savage Area Schools.
Holmberg’s contract runs through the 2024-25 school year.
— Contributed
