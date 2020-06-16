The Centennial School District created a slideshow to honor students that would have normally been honored at an in-person scholarship night ceremony. The district awarded 50 scholarships totaling $79,320.
A.P. Bergee Scholarship:
Abigail Lynn Willenbring, Joseph Laurence Cassidy;
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #566 Scholarship:
Kiana Jolynn Coleman-Woods;
American Legion Post #566 Scholarship:
Madeline Ann Westerham;
Applebee's Good Neighbor Award:
Luke Henning Carlson, Kaitlyn Rose Rantz;
Blaine Police Federation Scholarship:
Andrew Thomas Blilie;
Blue Heron PTO Scholarship:
Zoe Kay Eicher, Alex Christopher Hoglund;
Bluedorn Jump Start Scholarship:
Adam Errett Horst;
Byrd Family Foundation Scholarship:
Isaiah Leon Bettinger;
Cathy Biehn Memorial Scholarship:
Carly Marie Huntington;
Centennial 2012 Varsity Softball Team Honorarium:
Sophia Arlene Taylor;
Centennial Alumni Association Scholarship:
Sophia Serpico Summers, Scott JaeParker Nelson, Kilyn Elizabeth McClellan;
Centennial Area Education Foundation Scholarship:
Annika Grace Beuning, Cassandra Mary Sherman, Maximilian R. Percy, Cameron Michael Wolf, Christopher J. Meng, Isaac Joseph Nowacki, Nolan Anton Summerfield, Kimberly Marie Hareland, Abigail Hope Herbrechtsmeyer, Kaiza Nahid Haque, Tevis Jon Linser, Anna Margery Sauter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Bolkcom, Andrew William Ratz, August Lewis Johnson;
Centennial Baseball Boosters Scholarship:
Garret Matthew Strating, Jack Lickteig Schneider;
Centennial Basketball Association Scholarship:
Hailey Ann Elizabeth Herzig, Alayna Marie Hofmann, Romolo James Facente, Nolan Anton Summerfield, Carsen Clayroy Johnson, Jillian Ellenor Neudahl, Megan Jane Grant, Zachary Buron Osmek, Grace Alexandra Johnson;
Centennial Boys Lacrosse Booster Scholarship:
Nate Michael Erichsrud;
Centennial Choir Boosters Scholarship:
Erin Rogan Muenzer, Zoe Kay Eicher, Danielle Deborah Gjerde, Mia Elizabeth Troska, Samantha Rose Ensign, Meadow Elizabeth Wilson, Isaac Joseph Nowacki, Owen Bradley Ratgen, Ellie Rose Lange;
Centennial Class of 1994 Scholarship:
Madison Renee Monson;
Centennial Cooks Scholarship:
Allison Nicole Pitlick, Jennifer Grace Green, Nicholas Caleb Geschwill, Sophia Rose Spear;
Centennial Education Association Scholarship:
Ethan Alexander Dietz, Jaxon Cole Waldvogel, Avery Ann Thompson, Olivia Marie Trettel;
Centennial Future Problem Solvers Scholarship:
Christopher J. Meng, Kaiza Nahid Haque, Lauren Nicole Couillard;
Centennial Girls Soccer Booster Scholarship:
Mallory Christine Monson, Madison Renee Monson;
Centennial School Employees Association Scholarship:
Cassandra Mary Sherman, Taylor Ann Bangert, Scott JaeParker Nelson, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Bolkcom;
Centennial Utilities Commission Scholarship:
Anna Margery Sauter;
Chain of Lakes Rotary STRIVE Program Scholarship:
Alyssa Lynn Auge, Melany Baltazar-Montenegro, Elliott Vance McVey, Kiana Jolynn Coleman-Woods, Golzer Vue;
Cougar Big Paw Football Scholarship:
August Lewis Johnson;
David Dobovsky Memorial Scholarship:
Bethany Ann Peitso, Christina Grace Ries, Jenna Nadine Young, Jared Bryan Carlson;
Dietz Family Scholarship:
Ryan Walker Gramse; Droel Family Dentistry Scholarship: Misky Awil Osman;
Eggert Family Dentistry Scholarship:
Erin Rose Wiese;
Erin Hennes Memorial Scholarship:
Zachary James Beilby;
Goff Family Scholarship:
Alyssa Kalia Vue, Pamela Rose Gray;
Golden Lake Mentoring Scholarship:
Keyana M. Ford;
Julie Fjeld Memorial Scholarship:
Justine Genevieve Case, Abigail Annette Stoesz;
Katie Huston Memorial Scholarship:
Grace Alexandra Johnson;
Kopp Family Foundation Scholarship:
Claire Louise McArdle, Samantha Rose Ensign, Ryan Walker Gramse;
New Creations Early Childhood Senior Scholarship:
Olivia Grace Olson;
Principal Lawrence Biehn Memorial Scholarship:
Mia Elizabeth Troska;
RE/MAX Synergy's Muske Community Support Foundation Scholarship:
William Jeffry McArdle;
Rice Lake Elementary Scholarship:
Noah A Haile, Molly Ann Perzichilli;
Slipka Foundation Leadership Scholarship:
Hunter James Berger, Lauren Nicole Couillard;
Soccer Science Scholarship:
Noah A. Haile, Reagan Marie Flaschberger;
Steve "Stu" Peterson Scholarship:
Isaiah Leon Bettinger;
Support Services Scholarship:
Joseph David Boyd;
The Betty Halland Memorial Scholarship:
Katelyn Rose Ramacher, Alicia Elizabeth Koehnen;
The Blue Line Club Boys Hockey Scholarship:
Jake Donald Pierson;
The Connexus Energy Foundation:
Mark Patrick Hanson, Megan Mae Northey;
The Jerry Pounds Memorial Scholarship:
Megan Elizabeth Guyer;
The Mark Frances Quinlan Fine Arts Legacy Scholarship:
Kiana Jolynn Coleman-Woods;
The William J. Mattke Family Scholarship Fund of InFaith Community Foundation Scholarship:
Madeline Ann Westerham;
Zach Nordine/McNally Smith College of Music New Chapter Scholarship:
Danielle Deborah Gjerde, Sierra Jean Sommerfeldt.
The slideshow can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHkJGQWdFhE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.