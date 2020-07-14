Saying goodbye to the Patriot Ride

Saturday, July 18, motorcycle riders from around the state will say goodbye to the Patriot Ride.
This year's ride will mark the 15th annual event. The first Patriot Ride was held in Rush City in 2006 and attracted around 100 motorcycles and raised $3,000. Since its inception, the nonprofit organization has raised more than $3 million, all of which has been donated to other nonprofit organizations that support military and law enforcement.
Longtime Ride Captain Jim Woodruff explained that the decision to end the ride came about for a number of reasons, including a shortage of volunteers as well as a lack of vendor and exhibit participation.
“There is a tremendous amount of work to make an event of this magnitude succeed, and a year of planning goes into making just this one-day event a success,” Woodruff said. “In 2019, the event was short somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 volunteers on just the day of the ride. There were around 5,000 motorcycles that participated and more than 10,000 people that attended at the airport and all along the ride route.”
The fact that this year's event would be the last ride made it even more difficult to cancel. “With COVID-19 and all the issues that came along with it, they had to pull the plug,” said Chris Rahn of Hubbard Media, which helps the ride with marketing. “They have to make decisions on these things in March, start pulling permits, getting volunteers on board. There were so many unknowns back in March with what this was going to become. They had to make the call.”
Woodruff said, “This was a decision not easily reached by the planning committee, and the decision was delayed for as long as possible. In the end, there was no way to make this happen in 2020 even if the restrictions were to be lifted now. There simply would be no time to put it all together. There are no permits being issued by Anoka County at this time, and large crowds of people are not allowed.”
After the announcement was made that the Patriot Ride would be canceled, organizers started to hear from bummed out riders and began to think about how they could pay tribute to a great event for even greater causes one last time.
“If you have been to the ride, there are so many cool things going on ... We are never going to be able to re-create all of that,” Rahn said. “But we are going to try to do our best to fulfill the important aspects of what the ride was meant to do — thanking our veterans, honoring our fallen soldiers and our service men and women.”
Woodruff said, “The virtual ride idea was created to have one last run and to say thank you to all that have served and continue to serve our great country and our outstanding communities. It is also a way to thank all of the riders and volunteers over the years that have participated, helped out and created what became the largest one-day organized motorcycle ride in the state of Minnesota.”
This year, instead of thousands of people gathering at the Anoka County Airport, riders are encouraged to start a team of their own or join a team and raise money for the Minnesota Patriot Guard, Minnesotans' Military Appreciation Fund (MMAF) and Tribute to the Troops-Minnesota Chapter.
“We are asking people to build a team of however many friends and family they want, pick their own route and, as a team, raise as much money as they can for the causes,” Rahn explained.
On July 18, riders can “participate” by watching some of the familiar events online via the Patriot Guard's website or social media page such as the singing of the national anthem or the flyovers. Riders can also share their photos and videos of their ride by using #patriotride2020.
Visit thepatriotride.org for more information about this year's event, to join a team or to donate. On the website you will also find a history of the event, more information on each of the causes as well as interviews with organizers and others who have been touched by the ride for the past 15 years.
“The Patriot Ride was conceived many years ago by a few dedicated patriots to show our appreciation to all of our military and law enforcement men and women. It has been our honor to bring this event to the cities of Blaine, Circle Pines, Lexington and Lino Lakes along with greater Anoka County,” Woodruff said. “We will miss the Patriot Ride but are extremely proud of what it has accomplished over the past 15 years.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
