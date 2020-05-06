Mark James Sand, 62, of Eden Prairie and Matthew Harris Sand, 34, of Carver, have both been charged with multiple counts of game and fish law violations after a lengthy Department of Natural Resources (DNR) investigation into the Sausage Haus in Lexington was given to Anoka County for prosecution.
The DNR first confirmed that the Sausage Haus, located at 9075 South Highway Drive, was under investigation back in December 2019. Lt. Col Greg Salo of DNR Enforcement confirmed that the investigation began in the fall of 2018. After the investigation was complete in early 2020, the case was handed over to the county for prosecution.
Mark Sand has been charged with two counts of untagged big game animal and one count of buying/selling deer/moose/elk/caribou. The first two counts carry a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine. The third count carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or up to a $3,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 7, 2017, two undercover DNR officers brought a wild white‐tailed deer carcass to Sausage Haus. The officers requested that the deer be processed and paid for the processing. Five days later, two undercover officers with the DNR brought two wild white‐tailed deer carcasses to the business for processing. None of the deer were tagged as required by law. The officers requested that the deer be processed and paid for the processing. The officers were given a copy of a work order and a receipt. Neither officer was asked for any additional information regarding the deer.
On Jan. 12, 2018, an officer with the DNR picked up the processing order made Dec. 7. The officer asked Mark Sand about a sign at the business which indicated the business has extra venison sausage for sale. The officer purchased one 5‐pound package of “Mark’s Venison Beer Stix” and one 5‐pound package of “Venison Jalapeno Cheese Bratwurst”. Both packages were labeled “Not for Sale.” Mark stated that the venison products were mixed with the bulk pork and confirmed that the ratio was half pork to half venison. He told the officer that extra venison products were for sale when there were leftovers from processing other orders. He also told the officer that if he was interested in any venison products that the officer should call the defendant and find out what was available.
It is illegal in Minnesota to buy or sell protected wild animals, including white-tailed deer.
Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Forensic and Fish Health Laboratory conducted an analysis of the content of venison products purchased from the defendant in January 2018. Testing concluded that the sample taken from product labeled “Mark’s Venison Beer Stix” originated from cattle. Testing concluded that the sample taken from the product labeled “Smoked Venison Jalapeno Cheese Bratwurst” originated from deer, either mule or white‐tailed deer.
Matthew Sand has been charged with two counts of buying/selling wild animals $300 or more and two count of buying/selling deer/moose/elk/caribou. The two charges carry a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine, and the other two carry a maximum sentence of one year in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, a search warrant was executed on Sausage Haus on Nov. 27, 2018, when Matthew Sand was present. He stated that the business will make venison sausage in 300-pound batches from venison being brought in by the customers and if there is any leftover venison from that batch run, the venison sausage would be sold to persons wanting to purchase venison sausage. The DNR instructed Matthew Sand and Sausage Haus that the business could continue to process venison for a customer and sell venison product produced from the customer’s venison but was not allowed to sell excess venison product.
On Aug. 30, 2019, undercover officers brought 12 pounds of wild game deer trimmings to Sausage Haus. Matthew Sand stated that for purposes of “easy math” he would run the trimmings up to 15 pounds. He said that he would add an equal amount of pork to the trimmings during processing, so the 15 pounds of trimmings would be returned as 30 pounds of product. The officers then ordered more products, with a total bill of $643. Matthew also provided the officers, at no cost, a package labeled “Mark’s Original Smoked Venison Franks” and a package labeled “Venison Jalapeno Cheddar Beer Sticks.” Matthew stated that the products he gave them were from a batch of venison run about three weeks prior to their order.
When an officer went to pick up his order on Oct. 17, 2019, he asked Matthew if they had any extra jalapeno beer sticks and Matthew said that he had 50 pounds’ worth, being sold at $6 per pound.
On the date of the sale, the defendant was not allowed by fish and game laws to sell venison in an amount in excess of that processed for the officers.
Testing of the meat at the Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Forensic Health Lab concluded that many of the products sold to the officers originated from deer, either mule or white-tailed deer. A couple of the results were cattle and a couple were inconclusive.
Hearings have not yet been scheduled.
