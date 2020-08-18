There is just something about Sasquatch. Whether you believe in Bigfoot or not, people just can’t seem to resist the Sasquatch phenomenon.
That’s why Lexington residents Andy and Wendy Picton thought it would be a fun business endeavor. The husband and wife team launched their business, Squatchin’ Country, back in 2014.
The idea for the business was born while camping with their neighbors.
“We were sitting around the campfire and (our neighbor) said, ‘Have you guys ever been Squatchin’? We had no idea what that was ... Squatchin’ apparently is waiting until it gets dark, going on a hike in the woods and trying to scare kids. You are looking for Sasquatch,” Andy said. “After a couple of months of doing that on the weekends, we thought Squatchin’ Country was a good catchy name for a Sasquatch-related business.”
Andy said ever since he was a kid, he has always been an entrepreneur. “I like the idea of starting businesses and growing them, so I’m always looking for what would make for a good business opportunity,” he explained. “And Bigfoot just seemed so interesting. It is a concept that people can’t prove, but so many people believe in and debate heavily. It seems to have a big following. People love pictures and videos of Bigfoot.”
The Pictons began coming up with Sasquatch-related products that they could sell online through Etsy and eBay. Many of the products are made in South Carolina, where Andy’s brother runs a metal shop. The business started out with bottle openers and signs but continues to grow. Customers can now purchase a variety of items, including grilling spatulas, rustic crates, coffee mugs, aprons, shirts, baby apparel, coasters, classes, water bottles, playing cards and more. Products are shipped all over the country.
The newest adventure for the business is soda. Squatchin’ Country has teamed up with Blue Sun Soda Shop in Spring Lake Park to create two different Sasquatch-related soda flavors.
The business is a part-time endeavor. Andy is a website programmer and Wendy is a personal care attendant for a New Brighton resident.
Andy described himself as the “introvert,” whereas Wendy is the “extrovert.” Andy mainly helps to make some of the products; Wendy helps to brainstorm ideas for more products. Wendy is also the one who is not afraid to tell everyone about the business.
Last month, the couple released their first children’s book, “Sammie Squatch – When I Grow Up,” which was one of Wendy’s ideas.
“A couple years back we decided to have some characters drawn up,” Andy said. The characters are illustrated by an artist in Mexico and then Andy and Wendy paint them on cutouts, which can be spotted all over their yard.
Wendy suggested they use some of those characters in a children’s book. Andy thought that was a great idea.
The first book has a target audience of ages 3-7 and centers on the main character, Sammie Squatch, an adorable little Bigfoot.
“He thinks of all the things he is going to be when he grows up,” Andy said. “(The storyline) is to get kids thinking that they can be anything they want to be; they don’t have to be stuck in any one role.”
“Sammie Squatch – When I Grow Up” is available for purchase online through Amazon or Barnes & Noble. The second book is already underway, with plans to do even more in the future.
Squatchin’ Country plans to host a book release party Aug. 23. For more details on the party, or to learn more about the business, visit squatchincountry.com or follow Squatchin’ Country on Facebook.
