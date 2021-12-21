Stephen and Cathy Berry just might be the real Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
For 25 years and counting, the two have made it their mission to bring joy, not only during the holiday season but year-round.
“It is a way of giving the child a little fun, a little joy, and making them feel unique and special,” Stephen said.
Over two decades ago, Stephen and Cathy were members of a Saturn Car Club. At the time, the club wanted to do a community service project and decided to start providing in-home Santa visits. The Berrys were Santa and Mrs. Claus’ chauffeurs until the car club ceased to exist.
In 1997, the two decided they would maintain the tradition, and took over as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, for many years — until they moved to Lino Lakes three years ago.
The couple still pays visits in Wisconsin, but all around the Twin Cities, too. Most of their visits are within 30 minutes of the Quad area, but sometimes they drive up to two hours one way to make a child’s day. Santa and Mrs. Claus have, on occasion, even visited other states — even other countries.
“We provide a safe and personalized visit for children in their own home,” Santa explained. “My concern is that the child gets personalized attention for a few minutes and gets to feel special, and get a gift from Santa’s hand.”
Last year’s visits were mostly Zoom calls, but this year, most of those visits are again in person. Santa and Mrs. Claus are still willing to do virtual visits too, though, should a family desire that option.
Visits typically start up the day after Thanksgiving, although this year Santa and Mrs. Claus had their first visit on Thanksgiving Day. On average, the couple pays 12 to 15 visits per week and possibly three or four visits a night, seven days a week. Back in 2017, the couple even visited 10 homes in one evening.
What do they enjoy about the visits? “Seeing the children,” Santa said. Mrs. Claus added, “The excitement on the kids’ faces, especially when they open (the gifts) and they are just jumping up and down. It is so fun to watch.”
Year after year, Mr. and Mrs. Claus sometimes visit the same children and get to see them grow up. Santa recalled one child who was terrified and didn’t want anything to do with them on their first visit. The following year, the little one came up to them, but was still a bit cautious. The last couple of times they have visited, the child ran up to them and was excited to see them. “It is a lot of fun for us to go back to a house several years in a row,” Santa said.
The couple will pay as many visits as they are able through Dec. 24; then it’s time for Santa and Mrs. Claus to put their feet up, drink some hot cocoa and rest up for next year.
“I stay in character all year round,” Santa explained. It is not uncommon for him to be in the checkout line at a grocery store in July and make a kid’s day by handing out his red and green Christmas coins.
Santa and Mrs. Claus do not charge for visits, either. “I believe I was called to do this. I believe the gift we were given with the birth of our Lord … That gift causes me to give my gift to others,” he explained. “The gift I was given of my appearance … That’s what I asked for. That’s what the Lord gave me, so now it is my turn to pass that gift on.”
Despite all of the visits the two have paid in 25 years, they can remember nearly every one and enjoy telling story after story about all of the children’s lives they have impacted.
For more information about Santa visits, visit SantaOfLinoLakes.com, email Santa@SantaofLinoLakes.com or call/text 715-579-7734.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
