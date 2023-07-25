Sadder’s Automotive to close after 30 years

Sadder’s Automotive, a well-known car repair shop located in Lino Lakes, will be closing down after more than 30 years in business. Their last month in business will be July.
The shop’s owner, Humberto Sadder, began working for Intercontinental Hotels in his native country of Columbia while also working with cars on the side. In 1982, at the age of 34 he moved from Columbia to the U.S.
After moving to the states, he met and married his wife Patty and eventually settled in Minnesota. One day, after being laid off from his filler job as a clothing cleaner, he came across a little piece of land on the corner of Hodgson Road and County Road J while driving home.
Prior to opening, Sadder spent 25 years working at dealerships as an automotive technician. He spent an additional two years working at Subaru dealerships in Chicago and Ohio in order to get certified as a master technician.
The property he saw would be the perfect opportunity to combine his knowledge of both cars and hospitality. Because of his expertise, starting an automotive shop seemed like the natural choice.
Nowadays, Sadder’s Automotive is a thriving business with loyal customers who return for quality repairs and neighborly service.
According to Sadder, many customers don’t ask for a call before he moves forward with repairs, as many of them know how much he values honesty and fair-pricing. He usually does it anyway. “It’s important to have trust with your customers,” he said.
With the traffic increase in the area, the county has decided it will be expanding the road next to the shop. This means that the new construction will likely encroach on Sadder’s Automotive property.
Because he is now 75, Sadder has decided that it is not worth looking for a new location and selling the business. Additionally, any potential lots are just too far away.
Although he will miss his customers, Sadder looks forward to being able to spend more time with his wife and five boys. For this reason, the shop’s closing has been a blessing. “Someone told me ‘If they don’t kick you out of here, Humberto, you will work the rest of your life,’” he said.
