Sadder’s Automotive to close after 30 years

Humberto Sadder stands in front of his shop, Sadder’s Automotive in Lino Lakes. After opening the doors in 1992, he has decided to close up shop and retire from working as a technician. “I’m old enough that I should retire,” said Sadder.

Sadder’s Automotive, a well-known car repair shop located in Lino Lakes, will be closing down after more than 30 years in business. Their last month in business will be July.

The shop’s owner, Humberto Sadder, began working for Intercontinental Hotels in his native country of Columbia while also working with cars on the side. In 1982, at the age of 34 he moved from Columbia to the U.S.

