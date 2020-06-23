Rotary run and Shawn Silvera 5K part ways

LINO LAKES — Although Blue Heron Days is canceled this year, it will mark the first Blue Heron Hustle 5K. That decision, however, does not sit well with all parties involved.
This year would have marked the 15th year of the Officer Shawn Silvera Rotary Run. The run honors Lino Lakes Police Officer Shawn Silvera, who was killed in the line of duty while assisting in a high-speed chase on I-35W on Sept. 6, 2005. The event also honors other officers who have been killed in the line of duty. The original Chain of Lakes Rotary “Blue Out” 5K was held in 2012. The two runs merged in 2015.
“This year we decided that we are going to go separate ways,” said Tom Tardif, Rotary member and new race director. “We are branching off to do things on our own.”
Jennifer Silvera-Lindemer, Shawn’s wife, said the decision was not mutual.
“It was actually a heartbreaking decision for me. The Rotary decided they wanted to do their own run and part ways with the Officer Shawn Silvera name. I have to respect their decision, but it is a sad decision for me and my family,” she said. “The run has always been an honoring event for the sacrifice that Shawn made for Lino Lakes. And for my kids, it symbolizes a connection to their dad.”
Chain of Lakes Rotary Club President Kevin Fitzpatrick said the change is a result of a lot of factors, including a new race director (Fitzpatrick stepped down last year) and the fact that organizers were not able to gather for planning meetings this spring. What’s more, former Lino Lakes Parks and Recreation Supervisor Brian Hronski is no longer employed with the city. Also, Fitzpatrick noted, there are not enough people to help with the event.
“It comes down to a change in leadership. We need to have more people shoulder some of the responsibilities,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was time for a new, fresh start.”
Tardif added, “We wanted to try to make it more community oriented and change the name (to include)
Blue Heron so it resonated with the Lino community at large.”
Fitzpatrick said he does feel bad that the popular Public Safety Challenge will not be a part of this year’s event. “Due to COVID-19 and the short timeline, we just weren’t able to get many public safety people involved,” he explained. Fitzpatrick did mention he would still like to see Silvera honored in some way at the new event.
Silvera-Lindemer said she understands that change happens as a result of new leadership, but her family is still sad about the decision.
“We had a run in New Brighton for several years and the Rotary asked us to come back to Lino Lakes to bring the run home,” she said. “The run was designed as a legacy to not only remember a fallen officer but honor all men and women who work in public service. Making these changes without giving the family notice or time to transition was disheartening, especially when our family has sacrificed a father, husband and
son for the betterment of the community.”
The two parties also did not agree on whether the event should be canceled or go on as planned during a pandemic.
“Originally with the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt the responsible decision was to press pause on the run for a year,” Silvera-Lindemer said. “We had heard that the city was canceling Blue Heron Days and it made sense to us with a global pandemic to consider the health of the community.”
Fitzpatrick, who serves as a consultant who builds online health tools for large biopharmaceutical and medical organizations, said he did not see a problem with the event still happening because it is outside.
“About a month ago, it became clear that outdoor activities are deemed safe. We know that it is pretty difficult to contract COVID-19 outdoors while you are social distancing. It (the virus) also dissipates and does not like heat,” he explained. “We are in compliance with the CDC guidelines.”
As for the future of the Silvera run, Silvera-Lindemer says she hopes the event will be back next year with a new partner to honor Shawn’s sacrifice and benefit charities.
Blue Heron Hustle 5K
The Blue Heron Hustle 5K will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Lino Lakes YMCA. A 2-mile fun run/walk (not timed) will begin
at 8:45 a.m.
Although the event is still in the planning stages, Tardif said he hopes that followig the run the city of Lino Lakes will grant the Rotary approval to use the city-owned grassy field in front of the YMCA to continue the fun with food trucks, beer, wine and music, starting at 10 a.m. The Rotary is also planning to partner with the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce to encourage participation from area vendors.
“Without Blue Heron Days, there is nothing else going on in the Lino Lakes area, so why not extend it out a few hours and have people come out and get together, have a drink and enjoy themselves”? Tardif said.
During the event, social distancing and the use of masks will be encouraged. However, masks will not be required. Hand sanitizer will be readily available. In lieu of paying with cash or credit card at various booths, attendees can purchase tickets at a ticket booth and then redeem those for beverages, food or raffle prizes.
Proceeds from the event will be split three ways. Beneficiaries include the Rotary’s Students Taking Renewed Interest in the Value of Education (STRIVE) scholarships, Alexandra House, and the Minnesota
Law Enforcement Explorer Association.
Editor’s note:
Shorty before the the paper was sent off to the printing press, the Quad Community Press heard from Race Director Tom Tardif, who explained that the Chain of Lakes Rotary hopes to partner with the Shawn Silvera Run again next year.
