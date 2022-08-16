Rotary Rock ‘n Run returns with Hot Dog Mile

Participants line up at the Lino Lakes Community Green for the start of last year’s annual run. 

 Contributed

The Chain of Lakes Rotary is bringing back the Hot Dog Mile, but with a new twist that is sure to be a fun-filled experience for community members from all walks of life — running or walking enthusiasts, Rotary supporters, families, pet lovers and rock ‘n’ rollers.

It’s all a part of the Rotary Rock ‘n Run schedule for Saturday, Aug. 20, during Blue Heron Days. Rotary began hosting an annual run 11 years ago. For many of those years, the club partnered with the Officer Shawn Silvera Run, but the two events are no longer affiliated.

