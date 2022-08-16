Rotary Rock ‘n Run returns with Hot Dog Mile

The Chain of Lakes Rotary is bringing back the Hot Dog Mile, but with a new twist that is sure to be a fun-filled experience for community members from all walks of life — running or walking enthusiasts, Rotary supporters, families, pet lovers and rock ‘n’ rollers.
It’s all a part of the Rotary Rock ‘n Run schedule for Saturday, Aug. 20, during Blue Heron Days. Rotary began hosting an annual run 11 years ago. For many of those years, the club partnered with the Officer Shawn Silvera Run, but the two events are no longer affiliated.
In addition to the Hot Dog Mile and Foam Run, there will also be live music, a beer garden, arts and crafts, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, the dog bar and show, and many kids activities including games and bounce houses. All will take place on the Lino Lakes Community Green, 7125 Village Drive.
The Blue Heron Days annual parade will take place on Lake Drive at 11 a.m.
This year’s Hot Dog Mile will appeal to any and all community members who can walk or run a mile. That’s it. After completing the mile, hot dog milers can go through foam and eat a hot dog while a rock guitarist plays on stage.
Kevin Fitzpatrick, past Rotary president, said running a 5K can be daunting, especially after COVID-19. With the cessation of the Silvera family partnership, volunteers and resources were in short supply.
“There’s so many 5K’s out there,” Fitzpatrick said. “We thought we’d do something fun.”
Proceeds from the event will go towards the Rotary’s Students Taking Renewed Interest in the Value of Education (STRIVE) scholarships and the Rotary International Youth Exchange Program.
Ella Roberts served as an intern with Press Publications this summer.
