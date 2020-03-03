Ross Allen named Bethel's 6th president-elect

The next president of Bethel University is a White Bear Lake resident and a Bethel graduate.
The Bethel University Board of Trustees announced last week that Ross Allen, 59, is the Christian college's sixth president-elect. A 1984 Bethel grad, he will also be the first Bethel alumnus to serve as its president.
“My time at Bethel profoundly shaped who I am and how I live,” Allen said. “It’s the place where my faith became my own, where I started my family, and where I realized I could glorify God through a career in the marketplace.”
Allen comes to Bethel from Azusa Pacific University, a private Christian college in California where he served as chief financial officer and vice president of business and finance. Prior to that, he spent 25 years at Medtronic and founded a consulting company in White Bear Lake.
July 1 marks the official start of Allen's tenure. He replaces Jay Barnes, who announced his retirement last year.
In a video posted with last week's announcement, Allen praised Bethel's past leadership and said the opportunity to serve the school as president was “humbling.”
“The leader of any organization I know makes a significant impact, and God uses that person uniquely,” he said. “It's exciting to think of what we all can do here at Bethel in such a critical time as this. To step into the shoes of those that have come before … I'm excited about that, and yet humbled and honored.”
