Over the past 30 years, a lot has changed at Rice Lake Elementary (RLE), but one thing remains the same — “The original three.”
Kelly Kuzel, Patty Nelson and Linda Drilling are three of the original teachers who continue to teach in the building today. When the building opened, more than 1,000 students were enrolled in the school; today, that number is 680.
“A lot has changed,” Nelson explained. “Technology has really changed our jobs with communication from parents, staff and administration. Also, with technology comes training for both computers and smart boards,” she added. “When Rice Lake opened, staff didn’t have a computer or smart board. We had two computer labs, a hanging TV, chalkboards and chalk.”
RLE will celebrate its 30th birthday with a carnival Sunday, May 21.
History of the school site
The Centennial School District purchased the 55-acre RLE school site from Harold Lehman and Irene and Hugo Jorgenson in 1991.
Before the land was settled, the wild rice, lakes and large number of animals attracted Native Americans, who camped on the shore of Rice Lake and hunted, fished and harvested the rice.
The Lehman property was homesteaded by Charles and Maria Lehman in 1877. They raised 10 children via blacksmithing and farming.
The farming tradition established by Charles and Maria was carried on by their son, August, and his wife, Eva LaBelle. They added 173 acres to the homestead. They had four children. Harold, their youngest, farmed until 1985. In 1991, he sold nearly 40 acres of the farm to the Centennial School District and kept 3 acres, including the 1893 brick farmhouse for his home.
The Jorgenson property, which is now the east side of the school site, was settled by Karl Wenzel in 1853. His oldest son, Anton, married Henritta Nekerich in 1863. Together, they raised seven children on their farm.
Their home also served as a community gathering place during this time. In 1885, they deeded land south of the present school site for Centennial's forerunner, School District 52, and to the Rice Lake Methodist Church and Cemetery. They enlarged their farm by the end of the century to 806 acres.
The farmland was leased out after Anton Wenzel's death in 1914. In 1923, Wenzel's grandson and wife, Anton and Mary Rehbein, purchased the farm. Anton was the son of the oldest Wenzel child, Pauline.
One of their two daughters, Irene, married Hugo Jorgenson in 1949, and they continued the farming tradition of raising crops and vegetables. In 1991, the district purchased 19 acres from the Jorgensons.
“One thing families and our staff always hear me say is that we have a great building on one of the most beautiful pieces of land, but that isn’t what makes it great,” explained Bryan Carlson, who has served as the school’s principal since 2014. “It’s about what happens on the inside with students and staff connecting with one another — that’s the beauty!”
Drilling taught at Golden Lake Elementary, Nelson at Centerville Elementary and Kuzel taught in another district before joining the RLE family. Kuzel and Nelson both currently teach second grade; Drilling teaches first grade.
The three agree that what has kept them at RLE all of these years is the supportive nature of the other staff and the community at large.
“It’s a pretty close community … the staff, students, parents and administration,” Nelson explained. “I have made some lifelong friends here at Rice Lake.”
Carlson added, “The success of Rice Lake is built on relationships and connecting with one another.”
The original three also agree that what makes their job so enjoyable is the students. “They make every day interesting and fun,” Kuzel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.