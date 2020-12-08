The Rice Creek Watershed (RCWD) Board of Managers is alleging that one of its members violated its code of ethics and communications policies.
Mike Bradley, vice president of the board, recently appeared before the Washington County Board of Commissioners during the public forum to share a previously adopted resolution, which requests that the county board remove Manager John Waller (Washington County representative) from the watershed board.
Bradley explained that two board managers filed separate complaints, alleging Waller violated the district’s code of ethics and communication policy.
In response to a political brochure that was mailed out to residents of Columbus by mayoral candidate Dave Povolny, the board of managers adopted a four-page statement Oct. 26 addressing some of the comments Waller made on the brochure.
It reads in part, “The statement puts forth several assertions of corruption by other board members and, in particular, by the two Anoka County representatives, each of whom resides in Columbus: Patricia Preiner, the board president, and Steven Wagamon, the board treasurer. The RCWD Board of Managers takes care to conduct all of its business transparently, and scrupulously in accordance with all legal requirements and good practices with respect to matters such as manager conflict of interest and careful stewardship of taxpayer funds. Manager Waller's characterizations are misleading and his insinuations of corruption unfounded.” (To see the full statement, visit ricecreek.org. The statement can be found right at the top of the homepage.)
Bradley recapped some of the statements made on the brochure as well as some of the findings listed in the 10-page resolution.
“All five of Manager Waller’s statements were contrary to our code of ethics, which requires managers to act in a manner that promotes the public confidence in the integrity of the district as a public agency,” Bradley explained. “…The statements were disrespectful and directly harmed the public’s confidence in the district as a public agency … His actions have caused the district to incur a significant expense and considerable distraction.”
Furthermore, the board found that Waller violated the board’s policy on public communications by managers policy by signing the statements made on the brochure as a watershed board manager, rather than as a private citizen.
The watershed board’s resolution ultimately requests the county board, as the appointing authority, convene a hearing pursuant to Minnesota Rules 8410.0040, subpart 1, for the purpose of removing Manager Waller before his term expires for “violation of the code of ethics of the district bylaws or for malfeasance, nonfeasance, or misfeasance.”
This is Waller’s 14th year on the watershed board. His term expires January 2022.
Press Publications reached out to Waller, who declined to comment at this time, and directed all communication go to his attorney, Jim Gasperini, who also chose to not comment on the matter at this time.
Washington County Administrator Kevin Corbid explained that he is working with the county attorney’s office to determine the appropriate process going forward to consider the complaint and recommendation of the watershed’s board of managers.
“I would expect that the board will have some discussion regarding this during a subsequent meeting after the first of the year, and we will certainly provide a response to the watershed district when the board makes a determination on the complaint,” Corbid said.
