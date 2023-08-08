Rice Creek Covenant Church merges locations with Gloryhouse International Church

Rice Creek Covenant Church, a local Evangelical church in Lino Lakes, will merge with Gloryhouse International Church, a fellowship currently located in Wayzata that is mostly composed of people of African descent. Gloryhouse also has missions based in Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda.
Since 2018, Rice Creek Covenant Church has sought ways to use their church building more effectively and to leave a positive, lasting effect on the community.
“Our mission is very basic,” said Rice Creek Covenant Church Pastor Toni Schwabe. “Love God and love others.”
Dave Abrahamson, a leader at the Rice Creek Church, first heard of Gloryhouse after meeting pastor George Ata-Baah. The two kept in contact to share their musical talent during services and special holiday events at both churches.
The plan to merge the two churches began when Tom Brandt, drummer and Church Council Chair, reached out to Gloryhouse International Church after hearing their need for another location from Dave Abrahamson.
After meeting with Gloryhouse Church members, the Rice Creek Covenant Church made plans to host both church services at their Lino Lakes location beginning on Aug. 6.
For now, both churches will hold separate services and Bible study times on Sundays, but will join together for coffee and mingling in between. Members of both churches are welcome to attend either service.
Rice Creek Covenant Church will continue to host events like picnics, barbecues, and musical performances where both fellowships are welcome to join.
Merrina O’Malley is an intern with Press Publications. She can be reached by emailing intern2@presspubs.com or by calling 651-407-1200.
