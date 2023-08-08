Rice Creek Covenant Church merges locations with Gloryhouse International Church

Gloryhouse International Church leadership and Rice Creek Covenant Church Council members during a meeting to discuss joining the two churches together. From left to right: Pastor George and Florence Ata-Baah, Tom Brandt, Pastor Toni Schwabe, Jeremy, Jenny Sherer, and Nancy Olen.

 Lisa Sellner | Contributed

Rice Creek Covenant Church, a local Evangelical church in Lino Lakes, will merge with Gloryhouse International Church, a fellowship currently located in Wayzata that is mostly composed of people of African descent. Gloryhouse also has missions based in Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda.

Since 2018, Rice Creek Covenant Church has sought ways to use their church building more effectively and to leave a positive, lasting effect on the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.