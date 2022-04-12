For a hunter, being stuck 7,000 miles away from your stomping grounds during hunting season is more than just a bummer. Add to that the absence of your family and life-threatening challenges of war, and you can imagine the experience of the local members of the Minnesota Army National Guard who were stationed overseas for the last year.
Fifty of those soldiers recently got a do-over of their missed hunting season through the Welcome Home Hunt, organized by the Hugo Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network (BTYRN) at the Wild Wings of Oneka hunt club.
BTYRN aims to support deployed soldiers and their families, sending care packages overseas, raising money and offering events such as the Welcome Home Hunt and monthly burger nights at the Hugo American Legion.
The hunt started in 2009, when chair Chuck Haas was commiserating with a friend that poor weather or some other circumstance prevented them from going out hunting that day. The conversation turned to the deployed members of the National Guard in Iraq, who had missed an entire hunting season for much different reasons.
“We decided this would be a way to share the gift of our great American hunting tradition with those soldiers who missed their hunting season while enabling us to enjoy ours,” Haas said.
The BYTRN partnered with Wild Wings of Oneka, and has since welcomed home every Minnesota National Guard unit from overseas deployment.
Several community organizations sponsored the event, where soldiers were provided with a hearty barbecue from Greater American Ribs as well as fully dressed and cleaned birds to take home, courtesy of the Wild Wings guides.
“When they come back from deployment, they go through a series of reintegration events,” Haas said. “We say this is the best reintegration event they’ll ever go through.”
Capt. Bob Zellmann of the Minnesota Army National Guard’s 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment (1-194), couldn’t agree more.
“The reintegration the Army puts us through is great, but it’s sitting in a classroom and listening and talking about feelings,” Zellmann said. “But to get out and get back with your buddies and do something fun that isn’t under the stress of being deployed—it’s nice to spend time as friends outside the Army.”
Zellmann’s unit was deployed to Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover in August 2021, where they aided in securing the Kabul International Airport while refugees frantically fled the country. The 1-194 was based in Kuwait but had been drilling emergency deployment for some time.
Zellmann found that his expertise as an engineer was needed immediately, as the airport had many weak points in need of creative barriers. There was ongoing construction, and Zellmann along with Staff Sgt. Alex Bodnar was able to analyze the available materials and restructure them into effective blocks.
“It was kind of surreal being in that scenario where we were the ones having to tell people they couldn’t get in when they thought they could,” Zellmann said. “It was really tough, and I know a lot of people struggle with that emotionally. We knew at the same time we had a job to do and that the only way we were going to get people out of there was keeping the airfield free to get planes in and out.”
Security was of the utmost importance, as the threat of an IED or suicide bomb from terrorist organization ISIS-K was highly likely. One suicide bomber managed to detonate an explosive at one of the entry points, killing nearly 200 people who were trying to gain entry into the airport.
“You know you’re doing what you need to do to make the mission a success, but at the same time you feel for these people,” Zellmann said. “You put yourself in their shoes, and you can’t really blame them for trying to get in there any way possible.”
After two weeks defending the airport, 1-194 returned to Kuwait. Zellmann arrived home in February 2022 and currently resides with his family in White Bear Lake.
He expressed his appreciation for Hugo BTYRN both during and after deployment. He remembers seeing soldiers’ faces light up like kids on Christmas morning at the sight of the snacks, candy, games and other goodies included in BTYRN care packages.
He has also enjoyed the BTYRN’s monthly burger nights with his family, not to mention the day of the hunt.
“For me as a hunter, missing last hunting season was pretty tough,” Zellmann said. “I basically had to live vicariously through my wife and friends as they hunted last year. It’s great to come back and within a month and a half to fill that void with a little bit of what we missed when we were gone.”
It means a lot to Zellmann to see the sponsors from the community step up and extend their gratitude for members of the military beyond simple words of thanks.
“When they make the effort to put together an event like this, it means that much more,” he said. “The group I was with really enjoyed it and we had a great time. I hope it continues for years to come. The whole Hugo Yellow Ribbon is outstanding.”
