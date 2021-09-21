The results are in.
The Centennial School District has now had time to digest the school culture survey results from the spring. Interim Superintendent Jeff Holmberg has made some recommendations, which the school board will consider later this month.
Last June, right before school was out for the summer, students in grades 9-11, district staff and Centennial families were invited to participate in a brief online survey that asked about school culture. Well over 2,300 people participated — 1,341 families, 779 students and 215 staff.
There were some questions about the validity of the data gathered, as some community members were able to fill out the survey more than once. Mike Christensen, director of technology, explained that both students and staff were only able to take the survey once. However, for the family survey, it was possible that someone could fill out the survey more than once.
Christensen did say the participation for this survey was similar to “high-interest” surveys the district has done previously. “We have had family surveys in the past with 1,200 responses ... This was in the ballpark of what we would expect,” he said.
Holmberg added, “It’s largely a perception survey … It is not a scientifically grounded survey. It is people giving their perception of the questions that were listed.”
To access the survey results in their entirety, visit https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1528.
Family survey
For the family survey, 55.6% of respondents had a child in elementary school, 40.5% in high school, 39.7% in middle school and 5.8% in early childhood; 5.2% had recent graduates.
Families were asked to respond to seven statements concerning their perceptions of whether the school was a friendly, welcoming place, and whether their child felt accepted and safe. The majority of participants selected “strongly agree” or “agree”.
The statement that elicited the highest percentage (15%) of “strongly disagree” and “disagree” responses was “As a parent/guardian, the Centennial School District has engaged me in my child’s education.”
At the work study session Sept. 13, school board Director Stephanie Carlson wanted to know whether the data could be broken down by ethnicity. Christensen explained that families were not asked to provide their ethnicity on the family survey, but students and staff were. “It would be a lot of slicing and dicing of the data, but technically it is possible,” he said.
Student survey
Out of the 779 students who responded to the student survey, 76.2% were white, 5.9% were two or more races, 5% were Asian, 4.8% were Black or African American and 2.8% were Hispanic or Latino. About 3.5% of students chose not to answer the question.
Students were asked to respond to 16 statements dealing with topics dealing with whether they felt academically challenged and supported in the classroom, whether they felt encouraged to share views and opinions, whether adults and fellow students respect differences in others, and whether rules are clear and enforced fairly.
“Some of these (responses) are kind of alarming,” Carlson said.
Twenty-seven percent of students said they disagree/strongly disagree that school staff show an interest in them as a person; 29% of students said they disagree/strongly disagree that they are able to share their views and opinions in the classroom; 27% of students disagree/strongly disagree that their school is welcoming and safe; 27% of students disagree/strongly disagree that they feel like they belong in school; and 44% of students disagree/strongly disagree that students in their school respect the differences of others.
School board directors Sue Linser and Tom Knisely mentioned the board should keep in mind when the survey was taken. Last school year was a tough one for a lot of students, they noted, and students may have been feeling more isolated while at home during distance learning.
“This is a snapshot in time for where students were at,” Holmberg said, suggesting the board consider offering a similar survey each year so it can establish if there are any trends moving forward.
Once response many board members were particularly concerned about was the fact that 14% of students indicated they do not have at least one adult in the school that they can go to for support. “That’s the number one thing you want to ask students, and you want them to answer yes,” Holmberg explained.
A positive result was that 50.8% of students said when they witness the mistreatment of another student, they report it to a responsible adult.
Staff survey
Of the 215 staff members who filled out the survey, the majority work at the high school, followed by the middle school.
Staff were asked to weigh in a number of topics dealing with whether the district maintains a welcoming environment for students and staff, performs equity work designed to help all students succeed, provides tools necessary to deliver an equitable education for all, is committed to improving relationships, and should continue to promote characteristics in students such as respect and responsibility.
Holmberg explained that staff were recently surveyed again this fall, and an overwhelming theme of both surveys was that staff members feel that they are not provided with the tools needed to deliver an equitable education for all students.
Timm said she was concerned about some of the numbers, Particularly that 18% of staff disagree/strongly disagree that Centennial is a welcoming environment for all students; 14% disagree/strongly disagree that Centennial is a welcoming environment for all staff; 32% disagree/strongly disagree that the district provides programs and services to help all students; and 7% of staff disagree that they feel safe at school.
Staff were also asked how often they have experienced/observed verbal harassment and physical harassment/attacks in school, in the community or on threats of physical attacks on social media. Although most indicated that they have never experienced or observed those things, 30% said they have witnessed verbal harassment in the school several times a year, 24% said they have witnessed verbal harassment in the community several times a year and 28% said they have witnessed verbal harassment on social media several times a year.
Recommendations
Ultimately, Holmberg will recommend the board consider going through the strategic planning process again. The district last implemented a strategic plan back in 2016 that identified eight goals, one of which was to analyze the causes of the achievement gap and provide accessibility at all levels. If the plan is approved Sept. 27, the work would begin this fall, with anticipated completion in January or February 2022.
Holmberg will also recommend the district develop an Achievement and Integration (A&I) Plan through the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) for implementation in the 2022-23 school year.
According to MDE, the purpose of the A&I program is to pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and reduce academic disparities based on students’ diverse racial, ethni, and economic backgrounds in Minnesota public schools.
Also included in Holmberg’s recommendations is to not move forward with the joint powers agreement with Equity Alliance Minnesota and an equity audit at this time. “Equity is involved in all strategic planning; there is an equity component through all of that, it is not seen as separate. I think it is important,” Holmberg said. “Within a strategic plan, to be relevant, to meet the needs of students and reflect the community, it is important to have that equity lens in there. That would be part of the process.
“It would not be an official audit, but it would be inclusive of the community’s aspirations around it, commitment to equity and commitment to the student experience.”
The board will consider Holmberg’s recommendations at the next meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the district office.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
