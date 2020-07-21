Restaurant reopens with Hometown Heroes event

Blaine—sticks & Stones Restaurant, the north metro’s only nonprofit restaurant, reopened with a Hometown Heroes event earlier this month.
First responders in Blaine and Spring Lake Park stopped by the restaurant, located in Fogerty Arena, 9250 Lincoln St. NE in Blaine, for a complimentary drive-up meal of grilled burgers, brats and dogs with chips and beverages.
Gratitude was the theme for the reopening, according to Rob Hall, the arena’s general manager.
“COVID-19 impacted us all, and our appreciation goes to many people who helped us make it through months of closure, including our staff, volunteers, patrons and community members,” said Hall. “We were pleased to show our appreciation by hosting a Hometown Heroes Day to recognize and applaud the extraordinary work of our police, firefighters and emergency health care providers in serving our communities.”
Sticks & Stones Restaurant opened July 6 with a limited menu of appetizers. Other menu items will be added back to the menu as reopening is expanded. A COVID-19 preparedness plan to reduce health risks to customers and staff was adopted by the Fogerty Arena Board of Directors, made up of local elected officials, hockey and curling representatives and community members.
To make a dining reservation, call 763-233-0699. Learn more about the restaurant at SticksandStones-BlaineMN.com.
