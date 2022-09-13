‘Resources under 1 roof’: Press Publications hosts senior health fair

Press Publications is hosting its annual senior health fair from 12 - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the White Bear Senior Center.
The health fair will offer a variety of resources geared toward seniors and caretakers of seniors.
“If you’re a senior or a child of a senior parent and looking for resources, this is also a great venue for you,” Press Publications Marketing Director Patty Steele said.
Steele sees the health fair as an easy way to collect information about senior care.
“By having everything seniors need under one roof, seniors and their caregivers don’t have to spend time making long phone calls or trying to navigate a website,” Steele said. “With every vendor ready to answer questions, seniors can have a face-to-face interaction and get their personalized questions answered.”
“It’s also a great way for seniors to get out with their friends and sit down and have lunch,” Steele said.
The health fair lunch from 12-2 p.m. is provided by Donatelli’s, Jimmy Johns, Pizza Man and Pine Tree Orchard.
The Press health fair stands out because it covers health in a broader sense than just one’s physical health. With vendors from real estate companies and financial planning services, seniors can take care of all aspects of their health.
“You can get all the resources you need under one roof,” said Steele.
While at the fair, anyone can get their flu shot or COVID-19 booster provided by Walgreens. To get a booster, attendees must have their vaccination cards with them. Immunizations don’t require an appointment and seniors can walk up to the booth and take care of their needed vaccinations.
Gary LaRue will emcee the event, singing some of his well-known songs and announcing vendors at the fair.
“It’s great to have Gary there. I know some people come just to hear him sing,” Steele said.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
