Come 2025, the County Road J and I-35E interchange could look drastically different than it does today.
County Road J from Centerville Road to Otter Lake Road – including the interchange with I-35E – is scheduled for reconstruction in 2025.
Ramsey County is leading the project in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Anoka County, White Bear Township, North Oaks and Lino Lakes. Two watershed districts, the Rice Creek Watershed District and the Vadnais Lake Water Management Organization are also involved.
The existing I-35E and County Road J interchange –and the surrounding area – has safety, congestion, and access issues that impact pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.
Additional development is expected near the interchange in the next five years, which will increase traffic and worsen safety issues.
Three areas are targeted for improvement include:
• The I-35E and County Road J interchange.
• County Road J from Centerville Road to Otter Lake Road.
• Centerville Road from County Road J to North Ash Street.
“A major reason for the project was we wanted to make that a full interchange and then also provide better pedestrian accommodations crossing the interstate,” said Project Manager Joey Lundquist of Ramsey County. “We talked with quite a few of the big businesses right there, they have people coming from the north that will appreciate being able to get off there versus having to get off up at County Road 14 and come down.”
The project is estimated to cost $20 to $25 million. Lundquist said at this point, the project is fully funded, with funds coming from regional solicitation money, MnDOT and local participation (cities/counties).
Up to this point, there have been multiple opportunities for community engagement. From December 2021 to January 2022, an online comment map was up and running on the project website for community members to offer feedback on safety, pedestrian and bicyclist access, congestion and access to businesses and neighborhoods.
A virtual open house was also held in September 2022 along with a StoryMap, which allowed the community to comment on the eight design concept alternatives being considered.
Lundquist says up to this point, many of the comments the county has received are from people who do not like roundabouts. The county also received a lot of comments about avoiding the conservation easement that runs west of 20th Avenue and north of County Road J.
“In the first round of the StoryMap we were looking at a few options that bisected that (the conservation easement) We definitely got feedback that people didn’t like that,” she explained. “So, the option we are left with we are trying to just make it in the corner versus impacting it significantly.”
At this point, “alternative 1” has been selected as the preferred plan to proceed with preliminary design and a more detailed analysis. According to the project website, this plan performed better than others based on technical evaluation criteria, MnDOT and county assessment, public feedback and the goal of minimizing impacts to the environment and areas protected by a land trust.
“(This option) had the most support from everybody,” Lundquist said. “It works well with the conservation easement, and it should move traffic well. Everybody seems to be on board with it as being the best option.”
The preferred plan would involve one bridge over I-35E and four roundabouts.
“I think the way the project is recommended, resolves all issues and provides a long desired full north and south access to I-35E,” said Anoka County Commissioner Jeff Reinert. “The roundabouts will eliminate wait times, and keep traffic moving, while mitigating speed issues and safety concerns on Centerville Road. It’s a good plan.”
Residents were given an option to weigh in on the plan at a recent open house.
White Bear Township resident Marla Amborn lives on Otter Lake Road. “There is a lot of traffic as it is right now on Otter Lake Road and certainly this will create more… I like to ride my bike and walk our dog along there,” she said. “The Otter Lake area is designated as a regional park, but it doesn’t seem to me that the way this is being designed takes that into account.”
She added that she did think the roundabout option would make sense on the Centerville side in front of the businesses, but she didn’t think it would be necessary on the Otter Lake side.
Mary Osterlund of White Bear Township said she was not in favor of the preferred option. She questioned whether there was enough space to make roundabouts.
“I think the least intrusive, the least amount that can be done to improve the situation but not impinge on all of the land around it is what I would be in favor of,” she said.
Linda Meyer, of White Bear Township, said, “It’s been a long time coming … it’s time.” She said she was especially looking forward to being able to hop right on the freeway instead of having to drive to County Road 14 every time she wants to get on the interstate.
Lundquist explained that the project is still in the preliminary design phase. “We have worked through a lot of stuff to get where we are at,” she said. “We think we are on the right track.”
The project team is working on completing the Interstate Access Modification Report currently, which needs to be betted by MnDOT and the Federal Highway Administration. The plan is to start final design this fall, with final design plans ready at the end of 2024. They are aiming for construction in 2025.
Community members will likely have another opportunity to weigh in on the project over the winter with another open house.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm
