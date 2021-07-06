Members of the public have now had their first opportunity to weigh in on turning the former YMCA building into the Lino Lakes Recreation & Community Center.
The city was notified last summer that the Y would not reopen its fitness and well-being center, located next to the city Civic Center. Back in December, the council authorized Isaac Sports Group (ISG) to prepare a feasibility study to evaluate options for future operation of the facility. The city assumed ownership of the property March 1.
ISG President Stu Isaac and Project Leader Duane Proell presented the full 73-page report to the council last month at a work session, and most recently at the June 28 meeting. (See “Hybrid model ‘perfect storm’ for Lino Lakes,” June 15 Quad Community Press, for more information.)
“It has got great bones. It’s a great facility. I think the potential is there,” Isaac said. “When you look at what is around it, you’ve got the apartments being built there, a senior assisted living center, access to the trail, access to the outdoor spaces … We think this has every element you need. If you were starting this from scratch, you probably couldn’t come up with a better core model than we have already got there.”
Mayor Rob Rafferty invited residents to share their comments and concerns. All of the residents who spoke said they were in support of the project, but some shared concerns regarding the management model.
Lino Lakes resident Delores Langston said she and her husband were charter members of the Y. “When (the Y) died, we were mourning its passing, because seniors have such a deep feeling for being able to get together,” she said. “We are hoping that when this does open up that it will still afford that wonderful feeling … It was a great family feeling.”
Langston added that the feeling of the Y changed when it became “more corporate.”
She said, “That’s why I’m a little concerned with going strictly hiring it out, because you lose control.”
Lino Lakes resident Steve Heiskary said he would be in favor of the city pursuing this opportunity. “I have lived in Lino Lakes since 1987. We had to go to Shoreview if we wanted a pool or a community center. Lino at that time offered nothing,” he recalled. “So, I see this as a great opportunity … This will be a big boom to the community, especially as we look toward all the new homes that are being built, new families coming to the area.”
Lino Lakes resident Jill Anderson said she was a longtime member of the Y and always appreciated being able to drop off her three children so she could participate in a workout class, take a shower, or just take a break. “That was my glitter,” she said. She added that as a Girl Scout troop leader, she would love to have access to a meeting room space. “We are without a meeting space because we used to meet at the Y,” she explained.
Lino Lakes resident Gretchen Hubble said she would also love to see the facility reopened, but prefers it remain locally controlled. “I hope you guys choose to reopen the Y. I think it is a great space, it is great for our community. I would be a little reluctant to give up all control. I think that it’s important that Lino has control,” she said. “I think there is a really captive audience right now. I think now is the time. I think a lot of people will join. We have nothing, so I think this is a really good opportunity.”
A resident of Columbus said he and his wife would be willing to pay for a nonresident membership, if it meant he got to be a part of the community again. “We felt like members of Lino Lakes, not Columbus, because Columbus didn’t have this kind of facility,” he said. “It was wonderful. We developed relationships with many people ... I’m really looking forward to it coming back to Lino Lakes.”
Rafferty explained that even though many details still need to be worked out, he is hopeful the city will be able to come up with an agreement with neighboring communities to help subsidize nonresident memberships.
ISG’s Proell added, “If you really loved the Y, you are really going to love the Lino Lakes Recreation & Community Center. I’m not saying anything against the Y, I’m a member of it, but there are so many more avenues that can come out of it and be brought forward through an organization that is not limited to YMCA policies and procedures. You have the opportunity to make all of the programs better and more inclusive.”
Now that the council has accepted the feasibility report, Isaac said the next step will be for city staff and the council to further develop the management and membership models, continue to refine the budget and business model and identify a target opening date.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
